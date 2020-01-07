Concerns after Landmarks Preservation Commission, other city committees disbanded

He said an alderman asked him if he knew that the RDA was being converted to a Community Development Authority, which has the same capabilities as an RDA plus the ability to do neighborhood stabilization. Crimmings sent Mason an email asking about it and did not receive a response.

Crimmings said he understood the needed changes, but wished it had been discussed at an RDA meeting.

“It would make all the sense to go to a Community Development Authority, but in all fairness to the people who had served on the Authority as long as they had, it could have been handled better,” said Crimmings.

Only two of the RDA members were appointed to the CDA — Alderman Trevor Jung of the 9th District and Jen Adamski.

“The mayor can obviously appoint anybody he wants, it’s his prerogative, but it is curious that only two people from the RDA were moved to the CDA,” said Crimmings.

Shannon Powell, the city’s communication director, said the new committee appointees were chosen to increase diversity and prioritize city residents.