Concerns after Landmarks Preservation Commission, other city committees disbanded

RACINE — Several former city committee members wish Mayor Cory Mason’s administration had been more upfront about changes that condense six committees down to four.
As part of the 2020 budget ordinance, the City Council authorized changes that took the six committees pertaining to city development — City Plan Commission, Community Development Committee, Downtown Area Design Review, Landmarks Preservation Commission, Loan Board of Review and the Redevelopment Authority of Racine — down to four committees: the Planning, Heritage and Design Committee; Community Development Authority; Community Development Block Grant Advisory Board; and the Board of Zoning and Appeals.
Last month, the Council approved Mason’s nominees to the newly reconfigured committees. Shortly before the new year, several members of the former committees were sent letters thanking them for their service, informing them the committee was disbanded and informing them their services were no longer needed.
John Crimmings served on the Redevelopment Authority of Racine twice — he was appointed about 20 years ago and served for about 10 years then was reappointed by former City Development Director Amy Connolly about four or five years ago. He said by the time he received the letter, “it was old news at that point.”
He said an alderman asked him if he knew that the RDA was being converted to a Community Development Authority, which has the same capabilities as an RDA plus the ability to do neighborhood stabilization. Crimmings sent Mason an email asking about it and did not receive a response.
Crimmings said he understood the needed changes, but wished it had been discussed at an RDA meeting.
“It would make all the sense to go to a Community Development Authority, but in all fairness to the people who had served on the Authority as long as they had, it could have been handled better,” said Crimmings.
Only two of the RDA members were appointed to the CDA — Alderman Trevor Jung of the 9th District and Jen Adamski.
“The mayor can obviously appoint anybody he wants, it’s his prerogative, but it is curious that only two people from the RDA were moved to the CDA,” said Crimmings.
Shannon Powell, the city’s communication director, said the new committee appointees were chosen to increase diversity and prioritize city residents.
“Some members of committees who were not reappointed did not live in the city and are overwhelmingly white and male. Former mayors did less to prioritize residency or diversity on our city committees,” Powell said in an email. “Mayor Mason believes very strongly that if you are on a committee making decisions that impact our entire city, that you should be a city resident and that members overall should reflect our city’s diversity.”
James DeMatthew, who was appointed to the RDA by former interim Mayor Dennis Wiser, had a more cynical take on the appointments.
“My opinion is (Mason) is hand-picking whomever he wants on there. He’s not looking for people who have been there for a long time and know what’s going on, he’s just padding committees with people who’ll do what he wants,” said DeMatthew. “This kind of stuff is a real concern.”
It was also a concern voiced by Steven Rogstad, president of Preservation Racine, in his community newsletter published by The Journal Times on Sunday. The only member of the former Landmarks Preservation Commission that was appointed to the Planning, Heritage and Design Committee was Alderman Mollie Jones of the 2nd District.
“So now there is no commission, committee, agency or binding authority within the City of Racine that can promote preservation or refute, argue against or even challenge any development plan that is proposed by the city’s planning or development personnel,” Rogstad wrote. “Moreover, the Common Council has placed itself in an unfortunate position of now only listening to city staff promote development plans without hearing a balanced discussion that involves possible preservation of older buildings and the community’s heritage.”
Some former committee members have a more zen response to the changes, such as Doug Nicholson, who served on the RDA.
“Would’ve been nice to have gotten a little bit of advance notice, but I know that things happen,” said Nicholson. “Things change, I guess. I’m not really all that upset about it. I volunteered my time for a lot of years. I was happy with the things we did, but if the mayor wants to go in a different direction, that’s up to him.”
