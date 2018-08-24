YORKVILLE — The Foxconn Technology Group development in Mount Pleasant has gotten a lot of attention from developers and investors, and the latest group to get involved is Lansing Companies, based in San Diego.
The company recently purchased two plots of land, 14017 Durand Ave. and 3400 S. Sylvania Ave., for $2.45 million.
The plots, which total 28 acres and are at the southwest corner of Interstate 94 and Highway 11, includes the current sites of Travelers’ Inn Motel and Campground and Home Run Heaven Ball Park.
Greg Lansing, CEO and president of Lansing Companies, told The Journal Times Thursday that they plan to split up the land into several different parcels and sell that to other developers.
“A gas station on the corner would be a natural, because it’s an on-ramp, and maybe some fast food or hotels,” Lansing said. “We’re going to be chasing some of those once we subdivide it out. Obviously Foxconn is a big deal there and I-94 was already pretty active before Foxconn.”
Lansing added they plan to have a convenience store and maybe a sit-down restaurant as other possibilities for the property.
“We are going forward with our engineer as we speak, so we will anticipate being in a position to deliver parcels within the next six months,” Lansing said. “We’re excited about Foxconn and the jobs coming into this market and we think it’s appropriate timing and we’re looking forward to working with the local communities.”
The 28-acre purchase was done through two sales. Maria C. Vargas of Aurora, Illinois, sold the properties for $1.75 million to Landcorp LLC, and then the properties, in a second sale, were sold to Lansing for $2.45 million.
Racine County Register of Deeds Tyson Fettes said it’s not uncommon for property to transfer from one LLC to another in a short period of time.
Lansing said the company has also purchased other pieces of land in Kenosha County and in northern Illinois.
Capri acquired for $5.8 million
Although residents and staff members won’t likely notice it, there has been a change in owner of the Capri Senior Communities, which affects Killarney Kourt in Sturtevant.
Capri Communities, which previously managed Killarney Kourt, 8800 Shannon Lane, was purchased by Covenant Communities Inc., a Waukesha-based nonprofit, purchased management of the property for $5.8 million and the sale closed on July 31.
Glen Choban, chair of the board of Covenant Communities, said Covenant purchased the real estate portfolio of Capri, which includes 14 properties all over the state.
“Covenant has entered into a long term management agreement with Capri Communities to continue managing the properties,” Choban said. “On the surface, from the standpoint of the residents in the communities and the staff, there’s no real change as a result of the acquisition. It’s a very seamless process.”
The facility is not far from the Foxconn site in Mount Pleasant.
For day-to-day operations, things will likely stay the same.
“The policies are driven by the manager, so daily policies and procedures, and how things operate, continue to be held by Capri,” Choban said. “We like the idea of the properties remaining under local control. I think it’s very good for the residents and staff.”
Choban said Covenant Communities is committed to providing a wide range of services to residents.
“We have a portion of the units that are always going to remain affordable for people of lower income,” Choban said. “There’s a good range of living opportunities for people who are in independent senior living, as well as assisted living and memory care.”
And if you want all this to come to a grinding halt then tony "I won't pull the teaching license of a perv" evers is your man. Also if you want to reverse the savings to taxpayers as the result of Act, and give the power of the purse back to the big public employees unions, then tony "I won't pull the teaching license of a perv" evers is your man. If you want questionable ballot again to influence elections that Voter Photo I.D. has curbed, then tony "I won't pull the teaching license of a perv" evers. If you want hard working middle class workers to fork over a part of their paycheck to big union bosses instead providing for their families which Right to Work cleaned up, then tony "I won't pull the teaching license of a perv" evers is your man.
Lots and lots of outside development money flowing into Racine (county) which is a great thing especially for the construction business at this point. Hard to believe the construction unions are supporting Dem candidate like Bryce and Evers who have stated they would either shut the project down or are against it. Unions supporting candidates that have positions that go against what their members pay dues for.
Just think...Evers is against FOX......and tax cuts, and jobs...all he counts on are teachers who still feel they are somehow victims of something...Walker has spent more on education than any other Gov..in history!! if fact To much...Yet he has saved billions for tax payers and community's that use Act 10 which has been a total success. He stopped the union blackmail that has killed city tax payers...everywhere but here in Racine where you have a board of "resisters" .. Walker has more work to do and has earned the vote of all Wisconsinites.. Evers is the face of backward socialist/commie institutional programs...and we cannot allow that to happen... We Must vote for Scott Walker to keep Wisconsin moving forward!!
Mr Reporter Ricardo, any updates on Fiero deportation status. Did I miss the update or has everyone moved on?
Why would you want to kill Foxconn? Are you that dumb? Obviously you don’t know anything about business or economics. Some people just need to shut up because they don’t have an understanding about the subject and they make foolish comments.
Gman, Sarcasm. Sorry thought it was fairly obvious.
It was to me.
Evers wants to kill Foxconn. I think I will vote for him. Sounds like a well thought out idea.
