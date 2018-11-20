RACINE — Dan Johnson of Danny’s Meats and Ray Stibeck of Route 20 will host the ninth annual free Thanksgiving community dinner on from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 22, at Festival Hall, 5 Fifth St.
The buffet dinner will include turkey, ham, mashed potatoes, sweet potatoes, corn, stuffing, gravy, cranberries, rolls, beverages, juice bar and assortment of desserts including traditional pumpkin pie.
There will be a variety of entertainment and returning this year, as well as family activities including children’s crafts, face painting, guest speakers and football on the big screen.
The dinner has grown larger every year in attendance with volunteers and sponsors feeding more than 2,500 people. In conjunction with this free event, Route 20 Cares will be doing a food drive benefiting the Racine County Food Bank. They are encouraging attendees to donate nonperishable food items at the door.
For help volunteer, sponsorship or donation inquiries, call 262-554-5440, go to www.dannysmeats.com or email cari@realracine.com.
