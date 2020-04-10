Community steps up to help struggling Big Brothers, Big Sisters

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

RACINE — Local companies and individuals are helping Big Brothers Big Sisters (BBBS) after its largest fundraiser, Bowl for Kids Sake, was canceled last month due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The three combined bowls were expected to raise at least $40,000 and account for the agency’s first-quarter operational budget.

“Losing funding so early in the year put us at-risk of losing innovative new programs designed to create great futures for local youth,” said Sonya Thomas, executive director of BBBS.

“All of the hard work put into developing specialty programs and relationships that are removing children from the waiting list was about to go up in smoke. But, thanks to our community, we have been able to stabilize our finances and look forward to the future,” Thomas said.

SCJ, was the first major corporation to step up and lead the way with a $10,000 grant. The Racine-based, Fortune 500 company has a history of supporting programs that ensure quality education for youth.

For 80 years, SCJ and Johnson Giving Inc. have donated millions of dollars to organizations that make the world better for families.