Community steps up to help struggling Big Brothers, Big Sisters

RACINE — Local companies and individuals are helping Big Brothers Big Sisters (BBBS) after its largest fundraiser, Bowl for Kids Sake, was canceled last month due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The three combined bowls were expected to raise at least $40,000 and account for the agency’s first-quarter operational budget.
“Losing funding so early in the year put us at-risk of losing innovative new programs designed to create great futures for local youth,” said Sonya Thomas, executive director of BBBS.
“All of the hard work put into developing specialty programs and relationships that are removing children from the waiting list was about to go up in smoke. But, thanks to our community, we have been able to stabilize our finances and look forward to the future,” Thomas said.
SCJ, was the first major corporation to step up and lead the way with a $10,000 grant. The Racine-based, Fortune 500 company has a history of supporting programs that ensure quality education for youth.
For 80 years, SCJ and Johnson Giving Inc. have donated millions of dollars to organizations that make the world better for families.
Other businesses and foundations that have contributed during the pandemic include The Lang Family Foundation, InSinkErator, Laning Custom Design and Timers Beverage Center.
In addition, dozens of individuals have made contributions ranging from $10 to $500. Also, on April 4, Nate Johnson, a novice DJ, hosted a 7 p.m. Dance Party on Facebook to help raise funds.
Ronald Tatum, president of the BBBS board of directors said BBBS will continue to raise money to balance the $40,000 financial shortfall, and to help continue its innovative new ways to connect Bigs and Littles through match support services.
“Now, more than ever, we would appreciate everyone’s thoughtful contribution as we work to protect and serve our community’s youth,” Tatum said.
To make a tax deductible donation or to volunteer, go to www.beabignow.org or mail checks and/or volunteer applications to Big Brothers Big Sisters, 3131 Taylor Avenue, Racine, WI, 53405. For more information, call Thomas at 262-637-7625.
Out on the Town: An Evening with Big Brothers Big Sisters
An Evening with Big Brothers Big Sisters was held on Thursday, July 13, at The Johnson Foundation at Wingspread, 33 E. 4 Mile Road.
This special event honored the organization's exceptional volunteers, generous donors and provides an opportunity for the community to get to know more about Big Brothers Big Sisters.
Throughout the evening, guests enjoyed food, a wine tasting and a short awards presentation. This year’s honorees were:
- Big Brother of the Year — Ian Gerrard
- Big Sister of the Year — Megan Johnson
- Big Couple of the Year — Jim and Nancy Horejsch
- Regional Corporate Partner of the Year — Timer’s Beverage Center
- National Corporate Partners of the Year — BRP and InSinkErator
For more information on getting involved with Big Brothers Big Sisters, go to www.beabignow.org.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.