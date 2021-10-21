Community schools see success in community engagement despite step backs in education forced by pandemic

To measure the success of the schools, United Way of Racine County Chief Operating Officer Jessica Safransky Schacht said they use typical measures such as reading and math testing scores as well as attendance and disciplinary data. Safransky told the school board during a presentation Monday that the pandemic impacted their progress in those measures.

“Like everyone, I feel like the last 15 months or so have almost been like a loss. So, I can say that, prior to the pandemic, we were starting to see positive trends and all of those areas that I mentioned,” Safransky said. “We see across the nation that community school work is a five to seven year turnaround strategy. We have to get in and just get past the transactional piece of building the relationships and getting partnerships in place to get to the transformational piece of really helping students accelerate their success.”