The Journal Times reached out to area service organizations and asked them to tell us about their mission and how the community can support them. Today we highlight the Racine Founders Rotary Club, which honors Racine native Paul P. Harris, the founder of Rotary International.
Name of the organization: Racine Founders Rotary
President: Tom Leuenberger
What is your organization’s mission? To provide service to our local and international communities with a focus on youth, while promoting integrity and generosity through fun and active fellowship of community leaders.
Goals for the upcoming year?
- Promoting peace, encouraging dialogue to foster understanding within and across cultures
- Fighting disease, educating and equipping communities to stop the spread of life-threatening or preventable diseases
- Providing clean water, building local solutions to bring clean water and sanitation services to more people every day
- Saving mothers and children, expanding access to quality care, so mothers and children can live and grow stronger
- Supporting education, expanding access to education and empowering educators to inspire more children and adults to learn
- Growing local economies, creating opportunities for individuals and communities to thrive financially and socially
- Eradicating polio, uniting the world to end polio, once and for all
How can the community help your organization and its mission? Join! Consider joining Rotary today. More than 100 members strong, Racine Founders Rotary provides many exciting ways to volunteer as part pf a larger group to benefit Racine.
What are some of the initiatives from 2018 that you would like to highlight?
- Continuing the mission of Rotary and developing Racine Founders Rotary to best be prepared to meet the needs of our changing community.
- $10,000 in scholarships donated to local students. Funds for the scholarships come from proceeds from the Racine Founders Rotary Dennis Barry Strive Golf Open.
Does your organization have an annual fundraiser and, if so, please explain?
Vegas Night is coming up on Feb. 16. Charity gambling, raffles and plenty of entertainment. Enjoy an evenings at the tables with a friends and family all while raising money for a good cause.
How can the community help your organization financially?
Join! Consider attending Vegas Night 2019. The strength of Racine Founders is its members and their participation.
How can the community get involved in your organization?
Membership applications are available at: https://portal.clubrunner.ca/7866/
