RACINE — With 100 years of impact under its belt, United Way of Racine County is kicking off its next 100 years through a combination of new and existing impactful work.

As part of its commitment to data-driven results, United Way of Racine County continues to create impact through programs, initiatives and partnerships, such as the Equity Innovation Fund and its community schools work, that it knows makes a difference for the Racine County community.

United Way’s Equity Innovation Fund is beginning its second year of supporting innovative projects and programs that help reduce disparities, improve outcomes and empower members of historically marginalized populations.

The fund was made possible through the generosity of philanthropist MacKenzie Scott and through support from Racine County.

Since opening in January 2022, the fund has provided $631,354 through 16 grants. Now that the fund has been underway for a year, many of the grantees that received funding early on are successfully carrying out their projects and programs.

For example, Blue Door Dental’s The Dental Backpack program provides uninsured and underinsured children with a dental home, a comprehensive exam, sealants and maintenance visits.

At the same time, parents receive individualized and interactive education to help them contribute to their child’s preventative and maintenance care.

To date, 93% of parents have completed that training and 87% of children have completed both comprehensive and restorative treatments.

RUSD partnership

United Way and the Racine Unified School District’s community school partnership continues to provide on-site resources and support for the neighborhoods they serve.

Though support at each school is tailored to the unique needs of its community, all three schools offer family events on a regular basis for their community members.

These events encourage family bonding through games, food and the distribution of resources. In the 2022-23 school year so far, the three community schools — Julian Thomas, Knapp and Mitchell — have successfully hosted 12 community events, each with an average attendance of 100 individuals.

Events have ranged from cultural celebrations such as Mitchell’s Hispanic Heritage Month event to resource distributions such as a hair cutting event at Knapp, and more. Near the end of February, each school held a Black History Month celebration.

New fundraisers

Along with its established work, United Way of Racine County is introducing new ways to support the Racine County community in 2023.

In February, United Way launched a new fundraiser to support literacy in Racine County. United Way invites the public to help build the home libraries of local children by supporting the Share the Love of Reading fundraiser.

A donation of $30 provides one Schools of Hope student with 10 books to read over the summer or one Racine County child with a year of free books through Imagination Library.

The first $1,000 donated will be matched by the fundraiser’s sponsors, The Bollmeier-Corr Group and Herzing University. To make a donation, visit unitedwayracine.org/lovereading.

United Way also invites the community to its first golf outing later this spring. United Down the FairWAY will take place on Friday, June 2, at Ives Grove Golf Links, 14101 Washington Ave., Yorkville.

Registration will include an 18-hole scramble, box lunch and dinner.

Attendees will have the opportunity to learn more about United Way’s work and connect with other philanthropic individuals in Racine County. Proceeds from the event will support United Way’s fight for the health, education and financial stability of every person in Racine County. Registration will open in March.

Learn more

All of the above information is just a portion of the work United Way and its partners are carrying out on a daily basis.

To learn more about all of the impactful work United Way of Racine County is doing to ensure its next 100 years are even more impactful than the first, visit unitedwayracine.org.