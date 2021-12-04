Community Newsletter: United Way of Racine County

RACINE — United Way of Racine County encourages community members to respond, recover, reimagine and rebuild a stronger Racine County by participating in the 2021 campaign, which runs through the end of the year.

Each year, United Way’s annual campaign raises approximately $5 million through the generous support of local donors, businesses, corporate partners and more. That money is then invested in strong and effective local programming in United Way’s focus areas of health, education, financial stability and essential services.

Examples of this shared work include United Way’s Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program, which provides free tax preparation and filing for low-to-moderate income Racine County residents and United Way partner programs, such as HALO’s shelter program. Both programs have shown high impact over the years. Since 2017, VITA has returned $3.8 million to Racine County residents in tax refunds, while HALO’s shelter program has provided more than 150,000 shelter nights in the last three years.

As impactful as the above statistics are, they are only part of United Way of Racine County’s impact. In total, United Way of Racine County supports the efforts and impact of more than 50 funded programs, oversees United Way-run programing and supports more than 30,000 Racine County residents every year.

Increase of need

Recently, United Way’s work has become even more crucial due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which has increased local need for support. United Way funding has played a role in ensuring that programing and services still get the funding and resources needed to offer that support.

Ali Haigh, United Way of Racine County president and CEO, stressed the importance of campaign contributions to United Way of Racine County’s work — especially as the Racine community begins to recover and emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The annual campaign is incredibly important because it allows us to invest in the unique needs of our community,” said Haigh. “Campaign dollars create visible impact in our community because almost every dollar donated stays right here in Racine County. I can assure you that a donation to United Way supports change at the local level and will help us emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic stronger than ever.”

99 Days of Giving

Another great way to support the Racine County community and campaign this year is to take the 99 Days of Giving Challenge. To celebrate the last 99 days of its 99th year, United Way of Racine County is encouraging 99 community members to run a Facebook fundraiser before the end of the year to help ring in United Way’s centennial year in 2022. Individuals who do not have a Facebook account can create a fundraising page. The top three fundraisers will also win United Way swag. To learn more and to set up a Facebook fundraiser, visit: UnitedWayRacine.org/99-Days. Stay tuned for more information on United Way’s centennial and ways to get involved in the new year.

How to donate, volunteer

Community members interested in supporting United Way of Racine County’s 2021 campaign can make a donation on the United Way of Racine County website, through a workplace giving campaign or through a Facebook fundraiser. Donations can be made via credit card, payroll deduction or a virtual or paper pledge form among other options. Gifts of stocks, bonds or annuities are also accepted. To make a momentary donation, visit UnitedWayRacine.org/Give.

United Way of Racine County wholeheartedly thanks all its supporters for their generosity. Whether it’s a donation of time, talent or treasure, United Way appreciates and is thankful for the dedication this community shows to strengthening Racine County.

Anyone who is looking to give back this year can learn more about volunteer opportunities at UnitedWayRacine.org/Volunteer.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0