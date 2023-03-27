MOUNT PLEASANT — Racine Neighborhood Watch Inc. will host its 12th annual Take a Taste Out of Crime, an after-work social and wine, beer and cheese tasting fundraiser, from 5 to 9 p.m. Friday, March 31, at Roma Lodge, 7130 Spring St.

In a fun and casual atmosphere, complemented by the musical stylings of local jazz band CSQ, attendees can stroll through two ballrooms and enjoy samplings of wines, beers and spirits from a souvenir tasting glass, as well as nibble on morsels of Wisconsin cheeses. A smorgasbord of hot and cold hors d'oeuvres is offered for guests. Nonalcoholic beverages and a cash bar are available.

Nearly 200 silent auction and raffle items will be on display. Bidders may choose from an array of auction pieces including designer fashions, electronics, car audio, home goods, sporting event tickets, hotel stays and autographed sports memorabilia.

Racine Neighborhood Watch also continues its custom of hosting noteworthy and celebrated sports figures at TATOOC. Beginning at 6 p.m., attendees can meet, greet and have a conversation with Milwaukee Brewers second baseman Jim Gantner. Autograph fees will apply and benefit Gantner's charities.

Take a Taste Out of Crime is the major fundraising event for the nonprofit Racine Neighborhood Watch (RNW). Unlike other neighborhood watch programs across the country — and by deliberate design in 1983 — RNW is not an extension of a specific law enforcement agency. Forty years ago, community leaders, concerned citizens and law enforcement understood that a solution to crime and drug issues lay in a shared partnership where the public and law enforcement to build a safer community. They created a nonprofit organization, ensuring a unique opportunity to collaborate and partner with all community agencies — local and countywide law enforcement, city and county departments, emergency management and other resources. RNW was started by those visionaries with a mission to "work with residents to create safe, friendly, attractive neighborhoods throughout the Racine community."

Tickets cost $40 in advance and are available or online at https://bit.ly/TATOOCtix and at Hometown Pharmacy, 3900 Erie St.; Malicki's Piggly Wiggly, 5201 Washington Ave.; and the RNW office, 800 Center St., Room 316. Call 262-637-5711 for more information.

Safe neighborhoods

In addition to its mission, RNW envisions a community where neighborhoods are places in which neighbors are safe — where neighbors know each other and make new residents feel welcome and included, take responsibility for addressing local issues, and work in collaboration with local officials and agencies to resolve them. It takes pride in creating a physically appealing environment; one that looks and feels well cared for, and one that values and celebrates cultural, economic, racial and ethnic diversity.

In four decades, RNW has earned its reputation as the "go-to" for crime prevention and neighborhood quality of life issues. The organization is committed to crime prevention, neighbors and safe neighborhoods and the community. RNW promotes positive law enforcement-neighbor relationships through RNW meetings, programming and events. It educates residents about the Neighborhood Block Watch program (and helps them establish block watches), crime prevention and dealing with quality-of-life concerns.

RNW beautifies neighborhoods and connects local community resources. Many people with whom RNW interacts live in low- to moderate-income neighborhoods; however, RNW works with everyone who has questions about crime prevention, needs assistance with neighborhood concerns or issues, or wishes to organize a neighborhood block watch.