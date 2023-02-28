RACINE — No matter the season, the Racine Theatre Guild has activities for generations of theater lovers to enjoy.

Based on a true story, explore what it means to be given new life in “The Tin Woman” through March 12.

After receiving a heart transplant that gives Joy a second chance, she finds herself in a downward spiral.

Meanwhile, Alice and Hank are mourning the loss of their son, Jack, whose heart was used to save Joy.

When Joy decides to meet Jack’s family to find closure, their grief transforms as they face having to accept his death.

Throughout “The Tin Woman,” RTG is working with Frank Sterbin, the play’s sponsor and a heart recipient, with the support of Versiti Organ and Tissue, to provide advocacy for organ, tissue and eye donation plus talkbacks at select performances.

Written by Sean Grennan, performances are at 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays. There are also 2 p.m. shows on Saturdays, March 4 and 11.

Tickets are $18 for adults, $16 for seniors 62 and older and $13 for students 21 and youger. Value night performances have a discounted rate and further savings are offered to groups of 12 or more. Go to racinetheatre.org.

Auditions

Auditions for “Stand and Deliver” are at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28, at RTG, 2519 Northwestern Ave., with a script cold reading.

The story follows Jamie Escalante, who challenges students to reach their full potential.

When he is assigned to an inner-city school, his teaching methods and quirky humor motivate students. They set a goal to take the AP calculus test and pass.

Director Edson Melendez is seeking a large, diverse cast ages 16 and above, especially actors of Hispanic/Latinx origin including Afro-Caribbean Latinx cultures, or who are familiar with the Spanish language or Chicano culture.

Rehearsals begin in March and performances are April 14-22, along with daytime outreach shows.

“Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street” auditions will be held from noon to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, March 4-5, at Holy Communion Lutheran Church, 2000 W. Sixth St.

The musical weaves the tale of a barber wrongly convicted and out for vengeance. Sweeney’s path toward retribution leads him to Mrs. Lovett’s pie shop, where they combine his thirst for blood and her need for a secret ingredient.

Director Doug Instenes is seeking performers ages 15 and above to fill roles. Those interested in auditioning must sign-up by calling RTG at 262-633-4218 or emailing boxoffice@racinetheatre.org.

They will need to bring sheet music and sing a prepared song.

“Sweeney Todd” goes into rehearsal in March and performs May 19-June 4.

More information can be found at racinetheatre.org/audition. Individuals of all ethnicities, backgrounds and levels of experience can try out.

Actors and crew members must be vaccinated to volunteer. Scripts may be checked out in advance.

‘The Cat in the Hat’

“The Cat in the Hat” brings the mischievous world of Dr. Seuss to the Racine Children’s Theatre March 17-19.

On a rainy day, Sally and her brother are bored until a cat with a tall red-and-white hat appears.

Filled with crazy ideas, he makes playing indoors a wacky adventure. That is until Thing One and Thing Two appear and make a mess.

Is it all fun and games or will the kids take control before mom comes home?

“The Cat in the Hat” is performed by Upstart Theatre. Packy, the friendly elephant mascot, will greet the audience at the performance.

Performances are at 6 p.m. Friday, and noon, 2 and 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. General admission is $7.

Tickets, and more information can be found at racinetheatre.org, by calling 262-633-4218 or by visiting the box office from noon to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.