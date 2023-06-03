CALEDONIA — It’s time to get rid of those winter coats.

Each May, alpacas at the Eco-Justice Center, 7133 Michna Road, are sheared of three to five inches of warm fleece.

They turn from adorable, puffy, teddy bear look-alikes to lean, deer-like animals.

Visitors can get an up-close look at the newly sheared alpacas this summer during summer camps, ’Pacas & Pints or Yoga with Alpacas.

Garden summer camps

If you know a child who loves animals and being outside, Eco-Justice summer camps are the perfect place.

Three summer camps are being offered that have a gardening theme for each age group. In each camp, children experience animal encounters with the alpacas and chickens and find out how these animals help with the gardens.

“Being able to see all the animals, especially the alpacas, my daughter really enjoyed this program,” said Jennifer Haakenson of Racine. “She was disappointed when the week was done. She’s looking forward to going again this year.”

Eco-J summer camps are full-day outdoor, nature-based camps that engage children with the natural world.

“After completing a camp, my child is always brimming with connection to nature and a strong desire to continue to participate in sustainable stewardship of the land,” said Birgitta Lambert of Racine

Each weeklong camp explores a different theme with age appropriate hands-on investigations, art projects, games and more. Each day features time for campers to participate in free-choice activities, create, play and discover.

“I value every single hands-on experience that they do with the children every day,” said Rebecca Czerwinski of Racine. “In addition to all those wonderful things, I greatly appreciate and value the staff and camp counselors. They are simply phenomenal with children, so patient, kind, understanding, fun and friendly — every single one of them. This summer camp for all ages is fantastic.”

For complete details and information on how to register, go to ecojusticecenter.org.

’Pacas & Pints

Eco-Justice is once again partnering with Littleport Brewing Co., local food vendors and musicians to create the ’Pacas & Pints fundraiser.

Participants can bring a blanket or camping chair and find a good spot near the alpaca pasture to relax with a drink and listen to music. Tickets are $30 and include an alpaca pint glass, a drink ticket and alpaca tour; no charge for ages 10 and younger.

On July 24, food will be available for purchase from Dragon Pit BBQ and music will be provided by Ethan Keller.

Food from Specialty Nacho Queen and Zaytuna’s Kitchen will be available on Aug. 10 and 24, respectively.

Listen to the folk music of Wattle & Daub on Aug. 10, and Georgia Rae’s fiddle on Aug. 24. Littleport Brewing will have a special brew available, in addition to non-alcoholic options.

Tickets can be purchased at the door or in advance of the event at ecojusticecenter.org.

Yoga with Alpacas

Have you heard of “goat yoga”? What about Yoga with Alpacas?

“Unlike goat yoga where goats may climb on you while you strike a yoga pose, during ‘Yoga with Alpacas’ the alpacas simply meander around you,” said MaryLynn Conter Strack, executive director of the Eco-Justice Center. “Since alpacas are naturally quiet, peaceful animals, they fit perfectly with the meditative nature of yoga.”

Yoga and animal lovers age 15 and older can register for upcoming Saturday classes. Pre-registration required, go to https://ecojusticecenter.org/adult-programs.

About Eco-J

The Eco-Justice Center is an environmental education center and organic farm founded by Racine Dominican Sisters in 2004. As a mission partner of the Racine Dominicans, Eco-J offers programming for lifelong learning designed to encourage exploration, connect people with sustainable growing practices and promote healthier ecosystems. Eco-J programs encourage participants of all ages to learn from the wisdom of nature.