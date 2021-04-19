Community members share what they care about in virtual state budget listening session

RACINE COUNTY — More than a dozen community members sounded off on the issues they’re advocating for as seen in Wisconsin’s executive budget during a virtual listening session held by State Representatives Greta Neubauer, D-Racine, and Rep. Tip McGuire, D-Kenosha last Wednesday.
Here are a few things community members and local politicians talked about.
Collective bargaining
Ann Stotts and Jay Johnson, both instructors at Gateway Technical College, expressed their support in Evers’ recommendation of expanding collective bargaining rights for front-line workers, which are detailed on Page 215.
Stotts, who is a member of a teachers’ union, said she has been struggling with the recertification process to keep her collective bargaining rights.
Sotts said the pandemic has made it even harder to recertify for these rights. The budget has outlined a recommendation for eliminating the recertification process.
“Getting our collective rights back will help with checks and balances on the administration and on local boards which, from my experience, seems to be a service to the public good,” said Johnson.
Neubauer said she has had many conversations with leadership regarding the role of workers in education.
“(Collective bargaining rights) is definitely a top priority and something I’m going to be advocating for,” Neubauer said.
Cap on choice schools
Jamiroquan Kittler shared his thoughts on the Racine and Wisconsin Parental Choice Program, which allows parents to choose which schools their children go to.
As detailed on Page 501 of the budget, Evers is recommending placing a cap on the amount of students that can apply for the choice program.
“I do not feel like it’s a responsible decision to put a cap on choice school enrollment,” said Kittler, who attended a choice school as a senior in high school and whose two younger sisters are attending choice schools.
Kittler, who was born and raised in Milwaukee but is living in Racine, said he was attending high school in a city “very heavily influenced by crime.” If his parents were not given the choice for him to move schools, he said he would have failed.
“I am urging not only for, for myself, but for all of the other black and brown kids that I’m sure your party has supported in all of their protesting and asking for more opportunities and freedoms to succeed in a world that for most of their lives, they’ve been unwanted in,” Kittler said.
Neubauer acknowledged the complex issue and said she and McGuire will keep Kittler’s story in mind as they move forward.
Increasing broadband
John Scott, a community member, discussed the state’s efforts on expanding and supporting broadband infrastructure. According to the budget, Evers is dedicating funding of over $150 million over the next two years to broadband infrastructure.
“If you think about how much how necessary that was, with year that we just had, and how many communities are struggling to have access to (the internet),” Scott said, “it’s critically important.”
Neubauer pointed out how internet access has been vital in the last year.
“Today, you can’t help your kids do their homework or allow your kids to do their homework. You can’t access telehealth without high speed internet,” Neubauer said. “We’re really pleased that the governor has made this such a significant priority.”
Other acknowledgments
Joel Jacobsen, who ran unsuccessfully in the 2020 election to represent the 63rd Assembly District, was in attendance and highlighted the budget’s support for small businesses.
The budget outlined a recommendation for developing a retirement program for employees of small businesses who are otherwise not offered it, as well as a recommendation to provide an additional $200 million to support small businesses affected by the pandemic.
“(Evers) has worked very hard to make sure that our small businesses are succeeding and can make it through this difficult time,” McGuire said.
Ola Baiyewu, executive director of the First Choice Pre-Apprenticeship Program, which trains Racine residents for the workforce, praised the budget’s climate change initiatives.
“Communities of color sometimes see climate change as esoteric,” Baiyewu said. “They think, ‘It doesn’t change or affect me.’ “
Baiyewu said the new initiatives, which will provide more support on climate-related issues in communities, will be a good addition to Racine.
Samara Safarik, a representative of Wisconsin’s Moms Demand Action, which is an organization dedicated to advocating for gun sense laws, commented on the budget’s increase of funds toward violence prevention.
“It’s really about community-led organizations having a say and having the power to do what they’re already doing in the field and what they’ve been doing for years, but having and having the funding to actually support it,” Safarik said.