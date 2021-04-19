Community members share what they care about in virtual state budget listening session

“(Collective bargaining rights) is definitely a top priority and something I’m going to be advocating for,” Neubauer said.

Cap on choice schools

Jamiroquan Kittler shared his thoughts on the Racine and Wisconsin Parental Choice Program, which allows parents to choose which schools their children go to.

As detailed on Page 501 of the budget, Evers is recommending placing a cap on the amount of students that can apply for the choice program.

“I do not feel like it’s a responsible decision to put a cap on choice school enrollment,” said Kittler, who attended a choice school as a senior in high school and whose two younger sisters are attending choice schools.

Kittler, who was born and raised in Milwaukee but is living in Racine, said he was attending high school in a city “very heavily influenced by crime.” If his parents were not given the choice for him to move schools, he said he would have failed.