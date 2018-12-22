RACINE — It was always Linda Williams’s goal to receive her high school diploma at some point in her life. That goal was met by Williams on Thursday, as the 65-year-old made the walk to receive her high school equivalency diploma in front of family and friends on the Gateway Technical College campus in Racine.
“I can cross this off my bucket list now,” she said.
Williams dropped out of high school at age 16 to care for her child. Nearly 50 years later, she was able to achieve one of her lifelong dreams through the 5.09 High School Equivalency Diploma program. Sixteen other community members also received their diplomas Thursday through the program.
The program is coordinated by Gateway Technical College, Racine County Workforce Solutions and the YWCA Southeast Wisconsin in order to give community members above the age of 18 a free opportunity to receive their high school diploma.
Jake Gorges, the adult education manager for the YWCA, helped design the program. He says the program is providing a need for the community, as he has seen many individuals sign up because it’s difficult for them to move up at a job without a high school diploma.
“There’s a need down here and I think we’re providing a startup in the workforce for a lot of individuals,” he said about the program, which began in Racine the summer of 2017.
The program
The program takes 20 weeks to complete and is made up of four core sections that include math and science, civics and even health and employability. The classes are taught by Gateway and YWCA instructors at the Racine County Workforce Solutions offices at the Kornwolf County Service Center, 1717 Taylor Ave. Students are not allowed to miss more than six days throughout the program.
The program is designed to mimic a regular work experience, as students and instructors meet together for three hours a day Monday through Thursday. The program works with students who may need to stop taking classes for any reason. Gorges said enrollment is rolling, as there are graduation ceremonies held every eight weeks.
Meline Grigorian, the Racine program manager for YWCA, was the health and employability instructor for this graduating class. She taught interview skills and administered a “vision board” project as well.
“That (vision board project) was really exciting, because not only do we get to know them a little better by seeing their dreams and goals, but they get to know each other better and it really bonds them,” Grigorian said.
Grigorian said this class was especially exciting for her to teach because it included a 65-year-old and two 18-year-olds, a couple, two sets of friends who decided to enroll together, and a mother and daughter.
“This program is absolutely needed for adult learners who have other lives, who have jobs or families and this is working around their regular life,” she said.
Janette Pizarro was one of the 18-year-olds who graduated Thursday. She formed a special bond with Williams, and is excited to start school at Gateway soon, as she has long-term goals to become a secretary.
“Everyone in this class is so fun to be around … we all kind of have outgoing personalities,” she said. “I would definitely recommend it.”
As for Williams, she hopes to travel with her husband. She said she also might take some college-level courses as well.
“I would do it all over again,” she said.
The next class begins Feb. 4 and enrollment is underway. For more information, contact Bethany Tangerstrom at 262-638-6703 or email bethany.tangerstrom@racinecounty.com.
“This program is absolutely needed for adult learners who have other lives, who have jobs or families and this is working around their regular life.” Meline Grigorian, Racine program manager for the YWCA
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.