Community leaders call for more investment in prevention as prison costs rise

RACINE — When Racine Police Chief James Carvino addressed the city on the topic of violent crime in the spring of 1980 — he deployed greater manpower and more foot patrols to the city’s high-crime areas that summer — he could not know the urban landscape was about to change drastically with the introduction of crack cocaine.
Crack not only ravaged lower socioeconomic neighborhoods in the next two decades, it changed people’s perception of who was using, and how police responded to drug use and abuse.
Crack epidemic
Illegal drugs were not new to the United States in the 1980s. But how they were perceived changed substantially.
Throughout the 1960s and ‘70s, when marijuana was the illicit drug of choice for college students and cocaine the choice of the rich and celebrities, sentencing laws in most states remained lenient.
When crack cocaine hit the streets in the 1980s, perceptions changed and crack became associated with poor people of color in urban city centers.
Policymakers responded to the drug epidemic as the problem itself rather than a symptom of larger problems — poverty and lack of access to education, job training and mental health.
Rather than treating the epidemic as a public health crisis, it was treated as a crime.
Tough-on-crime era
The state responded to the crack epidemic by toughening drug laws for dealers and users, leading to more and longer prison sentences.
Then the State of Wisconsin went on a building spree:
From 1981 to 2021, the state purchased facilities or constructed 20 of the state’s 36 current correctional facilities as the prison population went from 3,980 (in 1980) to 7,332 (in 1990) to 20,366 (in 2000) to 24,578 in 2019
- .
- The state and Racine County are currently in the process of funding a new $50 million juvenile corrections facility.
- By 2019, taxpayers were spending $933.9 million — a 2.7% increase from the previous budget — just on the prison system’s operating budget, according to a
- The incarceration of people at the state and local level combined was costing Wisconsin taxpayers $1.5 billion in 2015, according to
- . That dollar amount was 12% higher than the national average.
Tough on taxpayers
As noted in an article published by the Badger Institute, the state’s tough-on-crime policies have actually been tough on taxpayers.
And legislators may soon be coming back to taxpayers with their hands out.
An article by Patrick Hughes, published by Badger Institute in February 2020, points out that the current Wisconsin adult prison population is 133% over capacity.
Quoting the state’s consultants on the issue, BWBR/Mead & Hunt, Wisconsin taxpayers will likely have to build at least one new prison — at a cost of $450 million to $500 million for construction alone — and dramatically expand two prisons ($240 million).
Urban landscape
Despite the spending on prisons, violent crime in Racine remained steady, although it did not return to the 1990s surge.
- 1980 (population: 85,145) murder, 4; robbery, 241; aggravated assault, 321.
- 1990 (population: 84,298) murder, 10; robbery, 307; aggravated assault, 410.
- 2000 (population: 81,855) murder, 4; robbery, 256; aggravated assault, 261.
- 2020 (population: 76,130) murder, 5; robbery, 101; aggravated assault, 238.
In 2005, Racine’s crime rate surpassed the state average and remained there. It ticks up and down from year to year, but in the city’s most vulnerable neighborhoods, crime is a constant.
In 2021, Racine hired a new police chief. “You can’t arrest your way out of these problems,” Chief Maurice Robinson said earlier this month.
Alderman Maurice Horton, who operated a gang diversion program at one time and has worked with at-risk youth for years, stressed the problems must be addressed with the child, with the family, and with the neighborhood.
“You have to walk with them, and you have to look at what they’re surrounded with daily,” Horton said. “I’m talking about the neighborhood, and I’m talking about poverty, and I’m talking about home.”
Racine has a 21% poverty rate, but kids in vulnerable neighborhoods are surrounded by poverty.
Horton said 80% of the people they go to school with may be living below the poverty line.
“I really want people to start investing,” he said. “You can invest in the lake, in the park, but we’re going to have to start investing in our kids if we want to see change.”
Prevention
The 40-year history of violent crime — in the city, state, and nation — is one of significant investments in response to violent crime rather than prevention.
Alderman John Tate II, the president of the Racine City Council, agreed the public safety focus has been on response rather than getting to the heart of the issue.
Law enforcement and the fire department are about response, he said. The fire department educates people on smoke detectors, but they’re still really about response.
“There is just not a robust preventative infrastructure,” Tate said.
County Supervisor Nick Demske, who represents Racine, would like to see some changes to the way policymakers respond to crime, and he advocated for more investment in the city’s most vulnerable neighborhoods.
“If a community wants to generally be more resilient, to resist crime and decrease violence, you need to invest in neighborhoods and communities that are most vulnerable,” he said.
He argued when people are stable they are resilient, they won’t take desperate actions, and will make fewer bad decisions.
Resources
Mental health is the resource mentioned most frequently as the one most needed.
Children who live in high-crime neighborhoods are more likely to witness and be the victims of violent crime; they witness higher rates of substance abuse inside the home and in the community; they are more likely to live with food insecurity and housing insecurity.
These traumatic events are called Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACEs), which impact how children develop.
Kelly Scroggins-Powell of the Racine Women for Racial Justice advocates for mental health services, especially for children.
“We say things like children are resilient,” she said. “And children are not resilient.”
Instead, children are forced to live these experiences because they are not given an alternative, she said, and these traumatic events take a toll.
“It is affecting their normal childhood development because ACEs impede on a person’s ability to develop normally,” Scroggins-Powell said.
“They have adult-size problems without support or resources, and educators, community stakeholders, lawmakers do not seem to fully understand the impact that has on a child.”
Scroggins-Powell noted the irony is that once youths are adjudicated, once they’re in the system, then they can get some kind of services. However, even those services may not match the need of the child.
Racine lacks the appropriate services, she said, such as mental health services, pediatric mental health services, youth development services, youth prevention services, youth intervention services or youth substance abuse treatment programs.
“We are failing children and setting them up, but we are not forgetting to prepare a place to house them,” she said.
The right people for the job
Effectively providing services for vulnerable neighborhoods requires not only funding but also the right people.
Horton knows from experience and understands the people, the services needed, and how to recruit the right people to work with populations in underserved communities.
He said to keep young people out of gangs and diverted away from drugs, it is important to connect with them, but the people in some existing programs are not the right people for the job.
“They say they’ll hire an outreach person, but it can’t be just any outreach person,” Horton said. “You need a special type of person to do that.”
Some of the people in the gang diversion program had records, but that allowed them to interact with the young people on an honest level, he said.
Many programs, especially in schools, no longer allow ex-felons to work with young people, Horton said. He views that as a mistake because it eliminates a lot of people who understand gangs, drugs and the culture of the neighborhood.
These are the people who have credibility with the folks living in high-crime neighborhoods.
Horton remembers a person from the rural areas of Wisconsin who came to work in Racine. She was sincere but unprepared for the realities of urban problems.
“It was a disaster,” he said.
Gather the right people, he advised, people who have risen up out of the same neighborhoods who can empower the young people from vulnerable neighborhoods to see a different life for themselves.
Echoing others who spoke about the issues of poverty and violent crime, Horton said it was time to start investing in vulnerable neighborhoods.
This is the second in a series of reports exploring the subject of violent crime. The first report can be found here.