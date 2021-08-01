Community leaders call for more investment in prevention as prison costs rise

Racine lacks the appropriate services, she said, such as mental health services, pediatric mental health services, youth development services, youth prevention services, youth intervention services or youth substance abuse treatment programs.

“We are failing children and setting them up, but we are not forgetting to prepare a place to house them,” she said.

The right people for the job

Effectively providing services for vulnerable neighborhoods requires not only funding but also the right people.

Horton knows from experience and understands the people, the services needed, and how to recruit the right people to work with populations in underserved communities.

He said to keep young people out of gangs and diverted away from drugs, it is important to connect with them, but the people in some existing programs are not the right people for the job.

“They say they’ll hire an outreach person, but it can’t be just any outreach person,” Horton said. “You need a special type of person to do that.”

Some of the people in the gang diversion program had records, but that allowed them to interact with the young people on an honest level, he said.