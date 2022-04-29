Community leaders and cops shoot hoops to spread awareness about violence and seek solutions in Racine

MOUNT PLEASANT — Community leaders and law enforcement shot hoops to spread awareness about violence in Racine.

Racine County and Voices of Black Mothers United, an organization focused on healing and transforming communities impacted by violence nationwide, held a basketball game and panel discussion at Case High School’s fieldhouse Thursday evening. The event coincided with National Crime Victims’ Rights Week, an awareness week first recognized in 1981 to bring greater sensitivity to the needs and rights of victims of crime.

Bigger Than Basketball was a charity game played with community leaders as well as members of law enforcement. A panel discussion with community leaders took place at halftime. At the end of the game, a moment of silence and prayer was held for the victims of violence’s family.

Sylvia Bennett-Stone, director of Voices of Black Mothers United, attended events in Racine the last week, including a prayer vigil Wednesday evening for Brittany Booker, a Racine woman who was killed over the past weekend. Stone met with Racine County Executive Jonathan Delagrave to discuss the partnership between the organization and Racine County.

“I chose basketball because it’s a common interest, people like to play and watch. But the title Bigger Than Basketball is we are all gathered here for the game, but we have a topic and things we want to discuss as far as moving forward in creating peace and change,” said Nakeyda Haymer, newly appointed state lead for the newly organized Wisconsin chapter of Voices of Black Mothers United.

The Bigger Than Basketball event was organized to commemorate the opening of the VBMU Wisconsin state chapter opening in Racine.

The two teams, Team Unity and Team Peace were comprised of community leaders and members of law enforcement. Coaching for Team Unity was Racine Police Chief Maurice Robinson, who also spoke at halftime. Tyrell Davis, founder of North-South Outreach coached Team Peace.

While both teams played a strong game of ball, maintaining a tie for nearly the entirety of the game, Team Peace took the win in the end with 56-51, with the last points scored in the final minute by RPD Officer LaVontay Fenderson.

During the game’s halftime, community leaders such as Racine Police Chief Maurice Robinson, Racine County Violence Prevention Supervisor and Alderman Maurice Horton, Executive Director of Engagement & Equity Nicole McDowell and Superintendent Dr. Eric Gallien from Racine Unified School District, and gun violence survivor Tanya Wooden joined Sylvia Bennett-Stone in a panel discussion where they discussed how to change things in the community and how to protect young people from violence.

The panel also spoke about defunding the police, and how it would not be the best thing to do, but rather build a better connection with the police, something the game that night also hoped to do.

The night ended in a moment of silence and a prayer for the victims of violence and the families who have been affected by it. The organizers of the event urged those in attendance to not just show up for the cameras, but to be involved in the community and unite to stop the violence that impacts communities nationwide.

