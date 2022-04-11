Community kicks in support for COP juvenile program

RACINE — In February, officers from the Community Oriented Policing program announced they were pursuing grant funding for a juvenile program they hoped to initiate.

The program was designed to address neighborhood beautification, put a few bucks in the pockets of young people so they would be less tempted to ransack unlocked cars for change and easily-sold items, promote job skills, and mentoring.

COP officers saw that as win-win.

However, there was a lot of competition for the grant and Racine’s proposal received no funding. But that’s not where the story ends.

It wasn’t just Racine’s COP officers who thought the proposal had merit. Others thought so, too, and came together to make it happen.

Conversations

COP officers began talking about the program in community venues, and the word soon spread about the potential for the program to do things like reduce juvenile crime.

Sgt. James Pettis, who is in charge of the COP program, met with the Kiwanis of West Racine, who ultimately pledged $1,000 toward the project.

“I was delighted by their outpouring of support,” he said.

Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home matched that donation with another $1,000.

Racine city and county also joined forces to help.

The county stepped forward and made the Anthony Lane COP House a youth employment work site as part of the Racine County Summer Youth Jobs Initiative, which includes payment of all the wages for the youth workers.

The city has agreed to fund the fuel and maintenance for equipment as well as two of the city’s COP program officers to supervise. Funds given by the Kiwanis of West Racine and Draeger-Langendorf will be used for equipment such as lawn mowers.

Life skills

Pettis said the important focus of the program includes life skills and mentorship for Racine County kids.

The program will be open to ten young people, 14-18 years old, to work as COP House caretakers for the Anthony Lane neighborhood for eight weeks starting around June 13.

The young people will work 16 hours a week, Monday-Thursday for $12/hour.

The program will be facilitated by Pettis and Officer Travis Brady, but there is the potential for volunteers to offer their time to mentor youth and supervise their work in the neighborhood.

Youths who are interested can contact Karen Goodwin at 262-638-6676 or at Karen.goodwin@racinecounty.com

Pettis credited Goodwin with helping to make the program happen.

Members of the community who are interested in volunteering or making a donation may contact Pettis directly.

Donations may be sent to: Racine Community Outpost, 730 Center St., Racine, Wisconsin, 53403, Attn: Sgt. James Pettis.

The Racine Community Outpost is the nonprofit arm for the COP program in Racine.

