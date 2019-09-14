RACINE — The Racine Unified School District and its architectural firm are still working on designs for a new aquatic center, and are continuing to tweak plans in an effort to get the biggest bang for their buck.
Chief Operating Officer Shannon Gordon had planned to present a design proposal for the aquatic center to the School Board this month, but after taking into account community feedback, the architects have asked for more time to work on the designs.
“We’re continuing to realize that many of our needs and requests far exceed the available revenues for the kind of pool we want and our community is asking us for,” Gordon said.
Williams Architects/Aquatics, which has offices in Chicago and Itasca, Ill., is also working on optional additions to the aquatic center design that could be funded by community donors.
There are currently three design options, a small center, which is what the district can afford; a medium-sized center, which Gordon said is probably what the district needs; and a large-sized center that Gordon said is completely out of the district’s reach.
School Board Member Jane Barbian asked if the center would be able to accommodate swimmers from all three of the district’s comprehensive high schools, if that became necessary.
“I think we’re looking at a facility that could have multiple functionality,” Gordon said.
The district has received a lot of input from those three high schools, Gordon said, in addition to other district schools.
District officials began looking into constructing a new aquatic center after having to close the pool at Case High School at the start of the 2018-19 school year. That pool, constructed in 1966, was shuttered due to thinning walls and leaks that made it unsafe for swimming.
The pools at the district’s other two comprehensive high schools, Horlick and Park, and the pool at Wadewitz Elementary School are all more than 50 years old.
The center will also likely serve the wider community. Gordon said the University of Wisconsin-Parkside and the Lakefront YMCA, which both recently closed pools, have expressed some interest in using the district’s new aquatic center.
The architectural firm is working with the district on a business plan for the center, as running and maintaining an indoor pool is costly.
Although Gordon initially planned to have another meeting with community stakeholders a few weeks ago, she now anticipates that will happen late this month or in early October.
After that, she anticipates bringing the designs to the board.
So far, Racine Unified has dedicated $8.2 million toward the pool project. Included in that number is $2.9 million in funds from the 2014 referendum, $1.75 million in 2008 referendum funds and $3.6 million originally budgeted for new science labs at Case.
If the district opens the pool to the community, it could also use money from its Community Service Fund for the project.
Stop wasting money! Repair all the pools so they don’t get closed down within the next 10 years. An aquatic center is NOT needed!!
First, chose a central and accessible location for a school-community pool. The Case location is not accessible or centrally located for school programming and not accessible for community users. Work with the city/county and private companies to make a school-community natatorium a reality.
“'We’re continuing to realize that many of our needs and requests far exceed the available revenues for the kind of pool we want and our community is asking us for,' Gordon said."
Cut the fat at RUSD and there would be tons of money.
"Williams Architects/Aquatics, which has offices in Chicago and Itasca, Ill., is also working on optional additions to the aquatic center design that could be funded by community donors."
Why is our money always squandered out of state? Isn't there a firm in Wisconsin that can do this? [angry]
