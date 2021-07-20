 Skip to main content
'Community hero' of July 13 shooting released from hospital, Sheriff's Office announces
'Community hero' of July 13 shooting released from hospital, Sheriff's Office announces

RACINE — Escorted by hundreds of law enforcement officers from throughout southeastern Wisconsin, the Racine County Sheriff's Office investigator involved in the July 13 shooting in the Franksville area of Caledonia was released Tuesday from Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa.

"The Racine County Sheriff’s Office is happy to announce that our community hero injured in the July 13th shooting has been released from the hospital today," the Sheriff's Office announced in a Facebook post.

Anthony F. Griger

Griger

The investigator exchanged gunfire with John McCarthy, 32, of Hartland, who shot at him as he was gassing up his unmarked vehicle on the morning of June 13 at a Mobil gas station at 10616 Northwestern Ave., Franksville. This was shortly after McCarthy had fatally shot Anthony F. “Nino” Griger, 22, of Elkhorn at the Pilot Travel Center 2.3 miles northwest of the Mobil station. McCarthy was pronounced dead upon arrival at a local hospital.

John R. McCarthy

McCarthy

The name of the investigator will not be released, the Sheriff's Office said in reply to a request.

Sheriff says undercover deputy who shot ‘maniac’ at gas station 'probably' prevented ‘a mass shooting’
Sheriff says undercover deputy who shot ‘maniac’ at gas station 'probably' prevented ‘a mass shooting’

“Folks, I've never seen anything like this whole life,” Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling told the Racine County Board Tuesday evening, hours after the Sheriff's Office reported that a 21-year veteran of the RSCO shot and killed a man who allegedly had just killed a 22-year-old "for no reason" at Pilot Travel Center near Interstate 94 in Caledonia.

