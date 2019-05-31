RACINE — The Racine Urban Garden Network will celebrate its 10th anniversary this weekend by building a community garden in West Racine in N. Owen Davies Park, 1700 West Blvd.
People are invited to join volunteers from the Racine Urban Garden Network, AmeriCorps, Racine Community Church of the Nazarene and Holy Communion Church in breaking ground and creating the community garden. From 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, the group will be digging holes, moving dirt and building 20 plant beds in a 40- by 108-foot garden area.
The beds will be available to the public for a donation of $20, and the area outside the garden will be beautified by the addition of perennial plants, shrubs, and trees, including redbuds, lilacs, Bridal Wreath spirea and flowering dogwood. Plant donations are much appreciated and can be made by check, cash or in-kind.
Donations can be dropped off at the DP Wigley Co., 234 Wisconsin Ave., during normal business hours, or at the garden on Saturday or Sunday.
A garden blessing ceremony will be held at the new garden at noon Sunday, to be followed by a light lunch at the garden.
