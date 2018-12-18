RACINE — A West Racine organization wants to unpave paradise and put up a community garden.
The West Racine Alliance, the group that organizes the West Racine Farmers Market and other activities, would like to decommission part of a parking lot and convert it to a community garden.
The lot the group chose is the northeast quadrant of the parking lot north of Washington Avenue between Hayes and Grove avenues, which the group believes is underutilized.
Alderman Henry Perez of the 12th District presented the proposal on behalf of the group to the City Council’s Public Works and Services Committee last week. Perez, whose district is adjacent to the project, which would actually be in the 9th District, said he supports the proposal because it would create another green space within the city and make good use of the space.
Mike Maierle, the city’s transit and parking manager, confirmed to the committee that the lot is underutilized and taking it out of commission would not affect parking in the neighborhood.
Third District Alderman John Tate II, who chairs the committee, said he is still concerned about removing parking from the West Racine business district.
The committee decided to defer action on the matter until West Racine Alliance works with the city’s Community Development Office and the Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services Department to develop a more comprehensive plan for the project.
A long work in progress
Ann Smith, a relatively new member of the alliance, said that the group has been trying to establish a community garden for at least a decade.
“It would bring the neighbors together, for one thing,” said Smith. “There’s no grocery store in West Racine anymore so it would supply some fresh produce to some people.”
Initially the alliance was looking at the corner of Kinzie and Hayes avenues but was unable to acquire the land. Then the group approached Maierle about the parking lot.
Smith said she liked that the location would be around the corner from the Farmers Market and other neighborhood events they organize at the intersection of Washington and West Boulevard.
The proposal will go back to the Public Works Committee, which will decide whether to send it on to the City Council.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.