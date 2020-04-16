Community garden coming to Waterford; ideas discussed for open space on Highway 36

WATERFORD — A community garden is in the works for the village that will allow residents to lease spots for free.
The Waterford Community Garden will have raised plots and is proposed for the corner of Milwaukee Avenue and Main Street. Plans are to get it ready and opened up before the end of May, in time for planting season.
The garden will be operated by the Village of Waterford’s Department of Public Works. The cost of the project will not exceed $8,000. The Village Board approved this garden at its virtual meeting on Monday. The meeting was posted live on Facebook Live for constituents to watch and trustees attended remotely.
Trustee Robert Nash, who has been working on this project, said there is good drainage at the site and it gets full sun almost all day long.
There is an existing driveway entrance on Milwaukee Avenue. A gravel parking lot will be added and there will be additional off-street parking. It will be accessible for those who are disabled.
Nash said it would be easy to unload plants or soil from a car, thanks to the driveway entrance, but his main idea for the project is that people would pull wagons and walk to the community garden.
“I think that would be great, especially during this stay at home, safer at home order. It would get people out and walking to it,” Nash said.
Water management for irrigation is still being worked out.
Plans are also in the works for potentially including vegetable vendors in the garden.
“It’s high visibility, it’s right in the center of our downtown,” Nash said. And in case development is needed in that area, it would be easy to convert.
The plots would be given out to village residents on a first come, first served basis. Nash doesn’t anticipate it taking longer than a month for all the plots to be claimed.
“I think it’s something that our community needs right now, especially at this time and with this economy. We need a ray of sunshine,” Nash said.
Village Administrator Zeke Jackson said people have been lacking outdoor activities, especially after Gov. Tony Evers closed down state parks due to the coronavirus.
“I think we’re going to find, before too long, the responsibility of outdoor recreation is on this board, to give people an outlet to get outside,” Jackson said.
Mercury Development Site
The community garden is not the only project in the works in the village. Village administration is looking to develop the “Mercury Development Site” with infrastructure improvements, but is looking to temporarily occupy the southernmost area of the land.
No action was made, the board was just beginning the process of brainstorming.
What the board is calling the “Mercury Development Site” is about 54 acres of land along Highway 36, across from Equitable Bank, 701 Trailview Crossing.
This portion of the project would occur before or during the start of the development of the whole piece of land. It should only be temporary in case the village needs to make that land available for something else, Jackson said.
Existing wetland is unable to be developed and already has ATV trails on it. Jackson said it’s possible to open that land up further to add an additional activities to the site, such as a rifle range.
Trustee Andrew Ewert brought up the idea of having an area for racing motorcycles. It could bring in revenue for the village economy from people traveling to visit the motorcycle track, he said. The one downside would be that it would bring in a lot of noise to the area.
The rest of the trustees echoed this motion, saying they don’t want something that would bring a high level of noise to the area.
Ewert also thought of having a trap shooting range there. Waterford High School has one of the best trap shooting clubs in the nation, he said, and it would be a great space for them to practice.
Nash brought up the idea of having a mountain bike track or a hiking path. He liked the idea of a trap shooting range but said it would have to be used during hours of the day that would not be intrusive, avoiding noise issues.
Village President Don Houston said he appreciates the ideas but he doesn’t want to see a lot of money spent on this project.
“First of all, we need that land for development,” he said. “That’s the intent, that’s the goal. We wouldn’t want to put a road block to that. But if we found the right person and the right situation, I would be OK with it.”
The topic will be brought to a committee to decide further plans on the site and then it will be brought back to the board.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.