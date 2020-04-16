Community garden coming to Waterford; ideas discussed for open space on Highway 36

No action was made, the board was just beginning the process of brainstorming.

What the board is calling the “Mercury Development Site” is about 54 acres of land along Highway 36, across from Equitable Bank, 701 Trailview Crossing.

This portion of the project would occur before or during the start of the development of the whole piece of land. It should only be temporary in case the village needs to make that land available for something else, Jackson said.

Existing wetland is unable to be developed and already has ATV trails on it. Jackson said it’s possible to open that land up further to add an additional activities to the site, such as a rifle range.

Trustee Andrew Ewert brought up the idea of having an area for racing motorcycles. It could bring in revenue for the village economy from people traveling to visit the motorcycle track, he said. The one downside would be that it would bring in a lot of noise to the area.

The rest of the trustees echoed this motion, saying they don’t want something that would bring a high level of noise to the area.