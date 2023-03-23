KENOSHA — John Stolfe and Heather Poyner are leading a new community drum circle series, starting with a Saturday, March 25, event at Bradford Community Church Unitarian Universalist, 5810 Eighth Ave. in Downtown Kenosha.

The goal, Poyner said, is to foster “collaborative, creative music made with hand drums and percussion instruments for participants of all ages and musical abilities.”

The two “will guide participants in creating in-the-moment ‘musical masterpieces’ and learn a few drum song rhythms along the way.”

Hand drums and percussion are provided, but participants are welcome to bring their own, too.

This first event — 4 to 5:30 p.m. Saturday at the church — is open to everyone. The cost is $10, cash at the door. (Donations will also be accepted for the use of Bradford’s church space.)

Kenosha Community Drum Circles is a project developed by Stolfe, a drum instructor and owner of Portside Percussion, and Poyner, founder of Rhythm in the Round Drum Circles.

Community drumming, they said, “has the power to forge group connections and light up individual creativity. Most importantly, it is fun!”

For more information, call or text Poyner at, 262-914-9352 or Stolfe at 262-818-1173.