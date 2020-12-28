 Skip to main content
Community COVID testing will return to Festival Hall on Jan. 7
FESTIVAL HALL

Community COVID testing will return to Festival Hall on Jan. 7

RACINE — The Wisconsin National Guard has announced it will return to Festival Hall starting Thursday, Jan. 7, to continue performing community-based testing for COVID-19. Testing is scheduled to be held there every Thursday through March 4.

Testing has not been held since Dec. 10 at Festival Hall, 5 Fifth St.

Much of the Guard's statewide testing efforts were paused through the Christmas holiday, as health departments planned for testing to be done safely even as temperatures dropped during the winter.

The plan for testing on Thursdays at Festival Hall is the second announced weekly testing site for 2021 in the county, with the first being Wednesdays from Jan.6 to March 10 at the Racine County Fairgrounds, 19805 Durand Ave. (Highway 11).

Dottie-Kay Bowersox

Dottie-Kay Bowersox, City of Racine public health administrator, said in an email that testing will be performed under "exactly the same procedures as previously," meaning the people who work or live in Racine County can walk up or drive into Festival Hall's parking lot and wait in line for a nasal swab test administered by a Guardsman.

To protect citizen-soldiers from exposure to cold weather during hourslong shifts, the City of Racine Public Health Department is supplying them with "secured winterized tents and heaters with lights," Bowersox said.

"Consequentially, between 7,000 and 11,000 fewer Wisconsinites have been tested daily for COVID-19 since the Thanksgiving Holiday. It is imperative for those individuals who celebrated with individuals who they do not live and those who have not worn a face mask consistently and appropriately to get tested to limit the spread of the virus," Bowersox warned.

"Concerns still exist about those individuals who traveled and their potential exposure to individuals who were either symptomatic/non-symptomatic."

More testing at Veterans Home

On Monday, the Guard reported it was performing facility-based testing at the Wisconsin Veterans Home at Union Grove, which experienced a breakout in August that was linked to 10 deaths of nursing home residents and more than 55 total infections.

Also on Monday, the state reported that the first residents of long-term skilled nursing facilities (i.e. nursing homes) began to be vaccinated. Those residents make up the smaller portion of those being vaccinated under Phase 1A of the statewide vaccination plan, along with hundreds of thousands of health care workers.

