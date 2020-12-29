Community COVID testing will return to Festival Hall Jan. 7

RACINE — The Wisconsin National Guard has announced it will return to Festival Hall starting Thursday, Jan. 7, to continue performing community-based testing for COVID-19. Testing is scheduled to be held there every Thursday through March 4.

Testing has not been held since Dec. 10 at Festival Hall, 5 Fifth St.

Much of the Guard's statewide testing efforts were paused through the Christmas holiday, as health departments planned for testing to be done safely even as temperatures dropped during the winter.

The plan for testing on Thursdays at Festival Hall is the second announced weekly testing site for 2021 in the county, with the first being Wednesdays from Jan.6 to March 10 at the Racine County Fairgrounds, 19805 Durand Ave. (Highway 11).

Dottie-Kay Bowersox, City of Racine public health administrator, said in an email that testing will be performed under "exactly the same procedures as previously," meaning the people who work or live in Racine County can walk up or drive into Festival Hall's parking lot and wait in line for a nasal swab test administered by a Guardsman.