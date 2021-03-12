Community COVID-19 vaccine clinic to open March 23 at Regency Mall

Access expanding fast

By the end of this month, another 2 million Wisconsinites age 16 and older who have pre-existing conditions — ranging from being overweight to having asthma or cystic fibrosis — are to be added to Wisconsin's eligibility list, the biggest expansion yet. By May, all Wisconsinites who want to be vaccinated should be added to the list, state health leaders said Thursday, hours before President Joe Biden called on all states to open up vaccinations for everyone by May 1. On Friday, Evers said that everyone in Wisconsin will be eligible to be vaccinated on May 1, pledging to meet the president's goal.