Community COVID-19 vaccine clinic to open March 23 at Regency Mall

RACINE — The vacant Burlington Coat Factory space in Regency Mall will likely be busy again at the end of this month.
Gov. Tony Evers announced Friday that Racine County's community-based vaccination clinic is to take over that space, beginning March 23. It would be the state's third such community-based vaccination clinic, following one that opened on Feb. 16 in Rock County and another that opened Tuesday in La Crosse.
The Regency Mall clinic is to have a maximum capacity of administering 1,000 doses per day, but is to begin with only about 200 per day as the supply of vaccines slowly grows.
Those who are 65 and older are to be prioritized to be vaccinated, followed by educators and child care staffers, who remain on waitlists weeks after their eligibility to be vaccinated opened up.
To register for a vaccination or to ask questions, call the toll-free, state-operated phone number, 844-684-1064, or go to vaccinate.wi.gov. Other questions can be answered at the dhs.wisconsin.gov/covid-19/vaccine-get.htm webpage.
Hours at the Regency Mall vaccination clinic are planned to be 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday.
Wisconsin plans to staff the Regency Mall clinic with qualified workers who live within a 50-mile radius.
In similar preparation for an expected surge of people to be vaccinated, the City of Racine Public Health Department moved its vaccination clinic from inside City Hall to the more spacious Festival Hall this week.
The Burlington Coat Factory location within Regency Mall closed in August 2019; the company moved into the nearby former Toys 'R Us site at 2433 S. Green Bay Road and reopened in March 2020.
Five public and private organizations collaborated to bring the clinic to the mall: Wisconsin Department of Health Services, AMI Expeditionary Healthcare, the Central Racine County Health Department, City of Racine Public Health Department and the Racine County Emergency Operations Center.
A joint statement, issued Friday afternoon, between the two local health departments and the county reads: “We are thankful for this great collaboration to expand access to the COVID-19 vaccine in Racine County. This new clinic will boost our local efforts already under way and add another avenue for residents to get the vaccine. We strongly encourage residents to get vaccinated when they are eligible so we can protect our families and communities.”
Access expanding fast
By the end of this month, another 2 million Wisconsinites age 16 and older who have pre-existing conditions — ranging from being overweight to having asthma or cystic fibrosis — are to be added to Wisconsin's eligibility list, the biggest expansion yet. By May, all Wisconsinites who want to be vaccinated should be added to the list, state health leaders said Thursday, hours before President Joe Biden called on all states to open up vaccinations for everyone by May 1. On Friday, Evers said that everyone in Wisconsin will be eligible to be vaccinated on May 1, pledging to meet the president's goal.
“As more Wisconsinites become eligible for the vaccine later this month, it’s important that we continue to bring these community-based clinics online to get as many people vaccinated as possible to reach community immunity,” Evers said in a statement Friday. “These vaccination clinics help support local vaccine access and ensure that anyone currently eligible gets their shot.”