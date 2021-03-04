Community COVID-19 vaccine clinic announced for Ascension All Saints campus on Wisconsin Avenue

Ascension Health Wisconsin on Thursday announced six new yet-to-open community vaccine clinics in southeastern Wisconsin, including one in Racine, at one of Ascension All Saints' satellite campuses at 1244 Wisconsin Ave.
It's part of the Catholic nonprofit health care network's expressed goals of "increasing accessibility and eliminating barriers to the COVID-19 vaccine, particularly for those who are most vulnerable."
Victoria Schmidt, a spokeswoman for Ascension Wisconsin, said in an email that the new clinics "will open when eligibility expands and we will share then how people can access the vaccine."
Vaccination rates statewide and locally remain non-equitable based on race, one of the most easily tracked divides. Statewide, 16% of the total white population has received at least one vaccine dose, compared to 7.4% of the Asian population, 5.4% of the African American population and 4.8% of the Hispanic population.
That comes despite minority populations being the most affected by the pandemic, seeing increased death rates as well as more direct negative impact to employment due to high rates of work in the service and food industries.
Also on Thursday, Milwaukee County announced a ZIP Code-based program to target these disparities.
While state leaders have said that part of this disparity is because white people make up the majority of Wisconsin's health care workforce and thus had eligibility first, the gap hasn't closed much since other groups such as those 65 and older have been given access.
Vaccinations in Wisconsin remain available to only those included in the Department of Health Services' eligible groups. Teachers and those who work in child care became eligible this week, and those under 65 with pre-existing conditions may be added as soon as next week.
Ascension Health also announced, in a Thursday news release:
- Mobile vaccine clinics to "provide access ... in convenient locations"
- Planned "Large-scale Community Vaccination Clinics" that can be set up "with community partners"
- Plans to host town halls and community discussions with the purpose of encouraging people to be vaccinated
Ascension Wisconsin reports that, as of Wednesday, it has administered more than 81,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines.
"When vaccine supply allows and eligibility expands, Ascension Wisconsin has the capacity to double its weekly vaccinations with thousands of these dedicated to our underserved neighborhoods," the news release stated.
Cumulative weekly requests for vaccine doses from vaccinators (such as pharmacies, health departments and health care systems) in Wisconsin continue to outstrip supply from the federal government by 100% or more.
In a statement, Reggie Newsom, Ascension Wisconsin vice president of government and community services and chief advocacy officer, said “We are called to lead by example and we recognize the critical role we have in the equitable distribution of these life saving vaccines. It is our mission to focus particular attention to those individuals who are vulnerable and most in need."
Added Nichole Gladney, director of community outreach and engagement: “Our care teams have been ﬁghting against COVID-19 for nearly a year and we have seen the devastating impact this virus has had in our minority and underserved communities."