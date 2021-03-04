Community COVID-19 vaccine clinic announced for Ascension All Saints campus on Wisconsin Avenue

Ascension Health Wisconsin on Thursday announced six new yet-to-open community vaccine clinics in southeastern Wisconsin, including one in Racine, at one of Ascension All Saints' satellite campuses at 1244 Wisconsin Ave.

It's part of the Catholic nonprofit health care network's expressed goals of "increasing accessibility and eliminating barriers to the COVID-19 vaccine, particularly for those who are most vulnerable."

Victoria Schmidt, a spokeswoman for Ascension Wisconsin, said in an email that the new clinics "will open when eligibility expands and we will share then how people can access the vaccine."

Vaccination rates statewide and locally remain non-equitable based on race, one of the most easily tracked divides. Statewide, 16% of the total white population has received at least one vaccine dose, compared to 7.4% of the Asian population, 5.4% of the African American population and 4.8% of the Hispanic population.

That comes despite minority populations being the most affected by the pandemic, seeing increased death rates as well as more direct negative impact to employment due to high rates of work in the service and food industries.