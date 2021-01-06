Community COVID-19 testing returns to Racine County: Fairgrounds open today, Festival Hall tomorrow

Community COVID-19 testing conducted by the National Guard, after an almost monthlong holiday hiatus, returns to Racine County today.
“We just strongly encourage anyone who celebrated the holidays with people who are not member of your immediate household to get tested,” the City of Racine’s Communications Director, Shannon Powell, said in an email.
Fairgrounds
Testing begins at 10 a.m. today, and will continue every Wednesday through March 10 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Racine County Fairgrounds, 19805 Durand Ave.
Vehicles should enter the fairgrounds via Main Street, according to a release from Racine County.
Festival Hall
Then on Thursday, testing will return to the City of Racine at Festival Hall, 5 Fifth St. Testing is scheduled 9 a.m.-5 p.m. every Thursday through March 4. It will be the first time community testing has been available at Festival Hall since Dec. 10.
However, health departments are encouraging those seeking to be tested to arrive earlier in the day, since testing may be cut short “due to availability of test kits.”
Test results are expected to be available within one week and can be received by calling 866-419-6988.
A notice from the City of Racine about testing states: “Be patient and remain calm. Expect long wait times.”
Preregistering for a test, which can be done at register.covidconnect.wi.gov, at either location is encouraged but not required. You do not need to be actively experiencing symptoms to get tested.
Other methods
Wisconsin residents can also request at-home testing kits by going to dhs.wisconsin.gov/covid-19/collection.htm.
The only other community COVID-19 testing facility in Racine County listed by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services is the CVS Pharmacy at 3915 Durand Ave. Testing there is by appointment only. Appointments there can be scheduled at cvs.com/minuteclinic/covid-19-testing.
The National Guard has taken on a large load in Wisconsin’s testing efforts, surpassing one million total tests performed this month.
Although Wisconsin’s COVID numbers have improved since fall 2020 — in its nine southeastern counties including Racine, there have been fewer than 600 people hospitalized with COVID-19 every day since Dec. 19 according to DHS — they still remain far higher than they were in midsummer.
The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 in southeastern Wisconsin from May through September was usually between 150 and 300 people per day. By mid-November, when more people spent time inside and “COVID fatigue” continued to push people to no longer social distance, the number of people hospitalized in the region ballooned to more than 800 (peaking at 984 on Nov. 16) for several weeks straight.
Although with smaller totals due to lower population, the rest of Wisconsin’s hospitalization totals have followed similar trends, spiking in mid-November and remaining higher than prior 2020 averages since.
249 people in Racine County lost their lives after catching COVID in 2020. Here are some of their stories
Beloved mothers. A barber who ran his shop like Floyd Lawson on "The Andy Griffith Show." A nurse/Marine/cop. A fisherman who "wasn't ready to go." Racine County lost nearly 250 people to COVID-19 last year. Here are some of their stories.
By the numbers
According to official data, Wisconsin reported 481,102 positive cases of COVID-19 in 2020. Since the first deaths were reported March 19, 4,859 deaths were attributed to COVID-19 in Wisconsin. In Racine County, 249 deaths were attributed to COVID-19 in 2020, with 17,628 confirmed cases; 90 of those deaths and 7,055 of the cases were reported in the City of Racine. Nationwide, more than 345,000 American deaths were attributed to COVID-19, with approximately 20 million testing positive throughout the year. As many as 1 in 5 of those who tested positive reported lingering symptoms, according to the World Health Organization. In December, 77,000 Americans died from COVID-19, an average of 2,483 per day, with more than 3,000 deaths being reported in one day several times; for perspective, there were 2,977 victims of the 9/11 attacks.
'Wasn't ready to go' | Racine native denied hospitalizations four times in Door County before dying from COVID
Haarsma died of COVID-19 on Oct. 28. His son has been thinking about all the things that brought the coronavirus from China to Wisconsin. “Without COVID, he would still be sitting here,” he said. “If one person didn’t go here or fly there—”
Lives lost to COVID | Waterford barber created a local institution just like Floyd on 'The Andy Griffith Show'
Family and friends remember Glenn Collins, who operated a barbershop in downtown Waterford for nearly 60 years before succumbing to COVID-19 at the age of 83. "He liked everybody, and everybody liked him," his son said.
He was a cop. And a nurse. And a Marine. He was sick near the end of his life. COVID was the final blow.
When asked if her husband ever had time to sleep, Sue Nosalik laughed loudly. “No,” she replied. For decades, Joe Nosalik was both a nurse and a police officer in Racine.
The speed of the decline is what still has Carol Hall's family shaken. Maybe 50 days before her death, the 89-year-old was in near-perfect health. Now, she’s gone.
Callie Tatum had seven kids. She called each of them every day. When she was in the hospital with COVID, her kids had to make a plan so they wouldn't all inundate the doctors with calls all day long, checking in on their matriarch.
Remembering Joyce Leffler, a community pillar who 'basically wrote the Sex Ed curriculum for Racine'
“Joyce had a charm, wit, and undying love to those who were her friends and family,” the former Mrs. Wisconsin's children said in an email following her Nov. 5 passing from COVID-19. “She was simply an amazing mom, filled with a zest and zeal for life, all bundled up into one marvelous package. She was the first to compliment a person and make them feel good. This included family and friends – and even total strangers. Seeing others smile provided her great joy. She loved giving gifts to her family, and even strangers. She was just that kind of person.”
Dr. Bill Boyd is remembered for his academic career, love of sailing and kindness. Did you know that Boyd had a role in helping the comedy classic "Animal House" being filmed?
'She didn’t deserve to die the way she died': Remembering the life of one of Racine County's 100 COVID-related deaths
Racine County has reached a grim milestone: 100 COVID-19 deaths. There is still no telling how many more deaths are to come before this pandemic is over, especially as Wisconsin remains as a nationwide hot spot.
“This is definitely something our family never thought would happen to us,” his mother said. She said that her son's obituary included information about how Biddle died from coronavirus because most people, especially young people, don’t think this could happen to them.