Community COVID-19 testing returns to Racine County: Fairgrounds open today, Festival Hall tomorrow
COVID-19

Community COVID-19 testing returns to Racine County: Fairgrounds open today, Festival Hall tomorrow

Community COVID-19 testing conducted by the National Guard, after an almost monthlong holiday hiatus, returns to Racine County today.

“We just strongly encourage anyone who celebrated the holidays with people who are not member of your immediate household to get tested,” the City of Racine’s Communications Director, Shannon Powell, said in an email.

Fairgrounds

Testing begins at 10 a.m. today, and will continue every Wednesday through March 10 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Racine County Fairgrounds, 19805 Durand Ave.

Vehicles should enter the fairgrounds via Main Street, according to a release from Racine County.

Festival Hall

Then on Thursday, testing will return to the City of Racine at Festival Hall, 5 Fifth St. Testing is scheduled 9 a.m.-5 p.m. every Thursday through March 4. It will be the first time community testing has been available at Festival Hall since Dec. 10.

However, health departments are encouraging those seeking to be tested to arrive earlier in the day, since testing may be cut short “due to availability of test kits.”

Test results are expected to be available within one week and can be received by calling 866-419-6988.

A notice from the City of Racine about testing states: “Be patient and remain calm. Expect long wait times.”

Preregistering for a test, which can be done at register.covidconnect.wi.gov, at either location is encouraged but not required. You do not need to be actively experiencing symptoms to get tested.

Other methods

Wisconsin residents can also request at-home testing kits by going to dhs.wisconsin.gov/covid-19/collection.htm.

The only other community COVID-19 testing facility in Racine County listed by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services is the CVS Pharmacy at 3915 Durand Ave. Testing there is by appointment only. Appointments there can be scheduled at cvs.com/minuteclinic/covid-19-testing.

The National Guard has taken on a large load in Wisconsin’s testing efforts, surpassing one million total tests performed this month.

Although Wisconsin’s COVID numbers have improved since fall 2020 — in its nine southeastern counties including Racine, there have been fewer than 600 people hospitalized with COVID-19 every day since Dec. 19 according to DHS — they still remain far higher than they were in midsummer.

The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 in southeastern Wisconsin from May through September was usually between 150 and 300 people per day. By mid-November, when more people spent time inside and “COVID fatigue” continued to push people to no longer social distance, the number of people hospitalized in the region ballooned to more than 800 (peaking at 984 on Nov. 16) for several weeks straight.

Although with smaller totals due to lower population, the rest of Wisconsin’s hospitalization totals have followed similar trends, spiking in mid-November and remaining higher than prior 2020 averages since.

