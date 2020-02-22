You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Community conversation for Racine-area residents on mental health scheduled for March 5
0 comments
NAMI

Community conversation for Racine-area residents on mental health scheduled for March 5

{{featured_button_text}}
NAMI Racine

RACINE — A public "Community Conversation on Mental Health" is scheduled for March 5.

Greta Neubauer, Assembly representative

Neubauer

The conversation will be hosted by state Rep. Greta Neubauer, D-Racine, and the National Alliance on Mental Illness Racine County.

The event is to involve a conversation between Neubauer and her Racine-area constituents.

It is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. on March 5 at NAMI Racine County, 2300 DeKoven Ave.

"This event will take a conversational approach, encouraging neighbor-to-neighbor conversations as well as moderated group discussion. Community members are encouraged to share personal stories and experiences with mental health care and intersecting issues in Racine," a press release from Neubauer's office said. "All are welcome in this conversation."

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News