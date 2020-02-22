Community conversation for Racine-area residents on mental health scheduled for March 5

RACINE — A public "Community Conversation on Mental Health" is scheduled for March 5.
The conversation will be hosted by state Rep. Greta Neubauer, D-Racine, and the National Alliance on Mental Illness Racine County.
The event is to involve a conversation between Neubauer and her Racine-area constituents.
It is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. on March 5 at NAMI Racine County, 2300 DeKoven Ave.
"This event will take a conversational approach, encouraging neighbor-to-neighbor conversations as well as moderated group discussion. Community members are encouraged to share personal stories and experiences with mental health care and intersecting issues in Racine," a press release from Neubauer's office said. "All are welcome in this conversation."
