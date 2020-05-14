Community comes together to keep Sturtevant child care center from closing

STURTEVANT — With the recent economic downturn, many businesses, nonprofits and organizations’ existences have been threatened by the COVID-19 pandemic. Kids Town USA Child Care Center, Inc., was no exception.
The business, located at 9500 Durand Ave. in Sturtevant, relies solely on payments from parents of the children who attend. At first, when the pandemic started, the business was doing OK, said Dori Rossmann, executive director. But once parents started getting laid off, furloughed or asked to work from home, things got tougher. Children stayed home as well and weren’t coming into the child care center.
“Your business goes through ups and downs and flows with the economy,” she said. “But, of course, this touched everybody. The numbers kind of dwindled down slowly at first, and then, all of a sudden, they really dropped.”
Luckily, a GoFundMe page was created and the Kids Town USA connections raised more than $5,000 to keep the business afloat.
‘Heartwarming’ amount of help
The attendance numbers went from 45 children to 14 in a matter of weeks. Those 14 have continued to regularly attend the child care center. Rossmann said it is because their families are essential workers, such as first responders. But the revenue those 14 children were bringing to the business wasn’t enough to pay the bills.
If the business had to close, Rossmann said, it would not have been able to reopen.
Haley Rossmann, Dori’s adult daughter, wanted to help. She launched the GoFundMe page for Kids Town USA without initially telling her mother. Haley was a student at Kids Town when she was a child and is now an early childhood educator herself. The page was created April 19.
“The outpouring of donations was incredible,” Dori Rossmann said. “That was very heartwarming for us. We were very thankful for the GoFundMe page.”
Rossmann saw that some of her former childcare students who are now adults donated to the page.
“When you do things in the community, and hopefully do a good job at what you do, the people remember that,” she said. “It’s important for us to stay here, and (yet) I realize that not all businesses are going to make it through all this.”
Rossmann is always concerned about the health of her students, but especially now during the coronavirus pandemic and because the business is staying open. Staff at the center try to split up the children as much as possible, enforce hand washing and disinfecting measures. Visitors are limited.
She recognizes that child care centers aren’t as important as first responders in that their workers are not literally saving lives, but child care centers make first responders’ jobs a lot easier in allowing them to do their jobs without having to worry about their children.
“If you’re focused on early childhood and the needs of every kid, you can really change their lives,” Rossmann said. “If you really care about the parents and their families and the situations that they’re in, you can really make a difference for them. I know they’ve made a difference for us.”
Mother's Day is coming
Mother's Day is coming up this Sunday, May 10.
Some local residents have already taken advantage of an opportunity to send us their well wishes for their mothers.
You can do so, too, by visiting and filling out this form. Submissions must be in by 4 p.m. Friday, May 8.
Submissions may be edited for clarity.
Jan Petrach, Racine
Judy Olsen of Racine with Jodie McAllister.
My mother
Mercer Davis
Mom
Esmeralda Jaramillo
Zenobia Peppers
LaVerne Dykhuis
Deanna Johansen, Racine
Evelyn Beth
Luxola Hinton
Kim Powell, Andrea Hunter, Shalanda Hunter, Tanette Hunter and Anissa Sinday
Loving mother
Nicole Solis
My mom
Best mom and grandma
Virginia Beiley
Christina Andersen
The Best Granny
My mom is the best
Best mom and grandma ever
Debbie Perkins
Vik Perez
Margaret Butler Bolton
Vanessa Andersen
Maryjane Fell, Linda Jaskulske and Lisa Schwarten
Sharlene Zinke, Burlington
Patricia Terry, Racine
Janette M. Cress
Christy Celeste
“When you do things in the community, and hopefully do a good job at what you do, the people remember that. It’s important for us to stay here, and (yet) I realize that not all businesses are going to make it through all this.” — Dori Rossmann,
executive director of Kids Town USA
“When you do things in the community, and hopefully do a good job at what you do, the people remember that. It’s important for us to stay here, and (yet) I realize that not all businesses are going to make it through all this.”
— Dori Rossmann, executive director of Kids Town USA
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.