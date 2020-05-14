Community comes together to keep Sturtevant child care center from closing

If the business had to close, Rossmann said, it would not have been able to reopen.

Haley Rossmann, Dori’s adult daughter, wanted to help. She launched the GoFundMe page for Kids Town USA without initially telling her mother. Haley was a student at Kids Town when she was a child and is now an early childhood educator herself. The page was created April 19.

“The outpouring of donations was incredible,” Dori Rossmann said. “That was very heartwarming for us. We were very thankful for the GoFundMe page.”

Rossmann saw that some of her former childcare students who are now adults donated to the page.

“When you do things in the community, and hopefully do a good job at what you do, the people remember that,” she said. “It’s important for us to stay here, and (yet) I realize that not all businesses are going to make it through all this.”

Rossmann is always concerned about the health of her students, but especially now during the coronavirus pandemic and because the business is staying open. Staff at the center try to split up the children as much as possible, enforce hand washing and disinfecting measures. Visitors are limited.