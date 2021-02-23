Community-based COVID-19 vaccination clinic planned for Racine County

As of Tuesday, 14% of Wisconsin’s total population had received at least one dose while only 12.1% of Racine County’s total population had received one dose.

“When you are eligible, I strongly encourage you to get the vaccine,” Delagrave said in a statement Tuesday.

Meanwhile, COVID-19 rates have been consistently dropping in Racine County and statewide.

Both the City of Racine and the rest of Racine County are nearly out of the “high risk” category they have remained in since late September. DHS’s high-risk category includes areas with 100-350 active cases per 100,000 residents. As of Monday, the local case rates are only about 110 per 100,000 people.

Slow progress

Starting Monday, the state has tentatively planned to allowed teachers and others who work in child care to begin signing up for vaccinations. But that plan is not confirmed since vaccine supplies remain limited and only 47.3% of the state’s 65-and-older population has been vaccinated as of Tuesday; that age demographic has been able to sign up for vaccinations since Jan. 25.