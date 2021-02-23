Community-based COVID-19 vaccination clinic planned for Racine County

Racine County will host one of Wisconsin’s first five community-based COVID-19 vaccination clinics, Gov. Tony Evers announced Tuesday. An opening date and location have not been announced.
The planned clinic is “meant to fill in gaps in access” to the vaccines that protect against the novel coronavirus, according to the Racine County Emergency Operations Center.
“This site will augment the hard vaccination work already underway by the two local Racine County health departments, local hospitals and healthcare agencies, and local pharmacies,” Margaret Gesner, health officer for the Central Racine County Health Department, said in a statement.
There already is one state-run vaccination clinic in Rock County, which opened last week, with a focus on helping the uninsured get vaccinated. After seeing the results at that location — which still is only able to offer vaccines to those who are on the state’s eligible list, which is largely currently comprised of health care workers, first responders and those 65 and older — Evers announced another four planned community-based clinics.
The governor’s office said that the four new locations “will open within the next two months.” They will be in Racine County, La Crosse and Marathon counties, and a final clinic is to be “split between Douglas and Barron” counties.
Positive local response
The efforts of the two health departments in Racine County — the City of Racine Public Health Department and CRCHD — are to be supported by the new clinic.
Leaders of both health departments, as well as Racine Mayor Cory Mason and County Executive Jonathan Delagrave, praised the announcement.
“This clinic will expand our capacity to vaccinate and provide more access to the broader community,” Racine Public Health Administrator Dottie-Kay Bowersox stated.
Mason stated that the planned clinic is “a giant step forward in ensuring that all Racine County residents will have access to this life-saving vaccine.”
Added state Rep. Greta Neubauer, D-Racine: “After nearly a year of COVID-19 in Wisconsin, I am incredibly pleased to hear that this resource is coming to Racine County. Our community has been hard-hit by this pandemic, and we must ensure that every person who is eligible to receive a vaccine has access to one as quickly and equitably as possible.”
Behind the curve
Racine County has lagged some other counties in terms of vaccination rates.
On Feb. 17, Kenosha County announced that half of its 65 and older population had received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose. Six days later, on Tuesday, that number had risen to 54.6% of Kenosha County’s 65 and older population. Meanwhile, only 41% of Racine County’s 65 and older population had received at least one dose as of Tuesday, according to DHS data.
As of Tuesday, 14% of Wisconsin’s total population had received at least one dose while only 12.1% of Racine County’s total population had received one dose.
“When you are eligible, I strongly encourage you to get the vaccine,” Delagrave said in a statement Tuesday.
Meanwhile, COVID-19 rates have been consistently dropping in Racine County and statewide.
Both the City of Racine and the rest of Racine County are nearly out of the “high risk” category they have remained in since late September. DHS’s high-risk category includes areas with 100-350 active cases per 100,000 residents. As of Monday, the local case rates are only about 110 per 100,000 people.
Slow progress
Starting Monday, the state has tentatively planned to allowed teachers and others who work in child care to begin signing up for vaccinations. But that plan is not confirmed since vaccine supplies remain limited and only 47.3% of the state’s 65-and-older population has been vaccinated as of Tuesday; that age demographic has been able to sign up for vaccinations since Jan. 25.
The goal is to give greater access to the slowly growing supply of vaccine, an effort bolstered by the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program, which provides vaccines to community-based private pharmacies. Through that program in Wisconsin, 35,530 vaccine doses are being distributed across 178 Walgreens locations weekly, including six Walgreens in the City of Racine, one in Waterford and one in Burlington. That dose allotment of 35,530, which arrived this week, is double the amount Wisconsin got last week, according to DHS.
Those who are eligible can sign up for a Walgreens vaccination while supplies last by calling 1-800-Walgreens or by visiting walgreens.com/findcare/vaccination/covid-19.
On Monday, March 1, the state’s COVID-19 Vaccine Registry, which is expected to allow those eligible to sign up for a local vaccination — or to be added to a waitlist if you aren’t yet eligible — is expected to go live at dhs.wisconsin.gov/covid-19/vaccine-registry.htm. The local launch of the vaccine registry was delayed after being tentatively scheduled for Feb. 22 due to “technical issues.”
“Our biggest priority is to get shots in arms equitably, quickly and safely. That is why we will continue adopting strategies and engaging in partnerships that will reduce barriers for individuals currently eligible for vaccine,” Interim Department of Health Services Secretary Karen Timberlake said in a statement.
Racine County Executive Jonathan Delagrave, in a statement Tuesday.