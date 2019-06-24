MOUNT PLEASANT— Members of the greater Racine community voiced their anger, frustrations and sadness on Monday over the death of Ty’ Rese West and pushed for change in the Mount Pleasant Police Department body camera policy.
At the Village Board meeting on Tuesday, more than a dozen individuals spoke about the death of West.
Cory Prince, community activist and social justice liaison for the Racine Branch of the NAACP said the community has some concerns “about the transparency of the investigation, about the procedures of the officer and the Mount Pleasant Police Department as a whole.”
“We, as the community, believe that policy is unacceptable,” Prince said. “Body cameras should be in place to ensure the transparency is there, that we as a public, as a community, and also as a Police Department, have an opportunity to see incidents as they happen in real time.”
The background
West was shot and killed by Mount Pleasant Police Sgt. Eric Giese on June 15, the Wisconsin Department of Justice announced Sunday as part of its investigation into the incident.
According to previous reports by law enforcement, West was riding a bike and was stopped just after 1:30 a.m. in the area of the 2500 block of Racine Street in Mount Pleasant for not having a light on the bike.
Police have said there had also been reports of thefts in the area and suspects were riding bikes.
West reportedly fled from Giese on foot and there was a struggle.
Giese then used verbal commands and deployed electronic control devices unsuccessfully before shooting West, according to the DOJ, and a handgun was recovered at the scene.
According to Mount Pleasant Police Department policy, officers are “encouraged” to check out a body camera before their shift but are not required to do so. Also officers have to manually turn the cameras on if it is practical and safe, but not all interactions with civilians are necessarily required to be recorded.
But once the camera is on, policy dictates that it should not be turned off until the officer leaves the scene.
“That policy cannot continue,” Prince said. “That policy circumvents the whole necessity for the body cameras. It makes absolutely no sense. It leaves too much to chance.”
Prince said when these incidents happen the community, and black community in particular, has feelings of suspicion toward the municipal board, toward law enforcement, toward the whole procedure “because of the silence that is continuing.”
“Here we are with no answers; here we are with only a narrative from an officer,” Prince said. “If you want the community to continue to assume, to continue to make our own theory, we will. But it will solve nothing.”
George Nicks Sr., president of the Racine Branch NAACP, reminded the Village Board that he advocated for body cameras in March 2018 after Donte Shannon was killed by a Racine police officer in January 2018.
“We are tired of seeing black men get killed,” Nicks said. “We are tired of not seeing the evidence when they are killed. I don’t understand how a boy could go bicycle riding and end up dead, day or night.”
Nicks said the community needs transparency.
“With technology today, we will no longer accept your word,” Nicks said. “We want the same transparency that you afford to whites.”
Mount Pleasant Police Chief Matt Soens has stated that the department plans to ask for more body cameras in the department’s 2020 budget.
Trustees question policy
Throughout the public comment period at Monday’s meeting, Village Board members and village staff silently listened to the testimony, which is typical during that portion of board meetings.
But after the meeting, board members shared their thoughts on the situation and suggested that the body camera policy needs to be reevaluated.
Trustee Ram Bhatia said he was “moved” by the comments.
“Any time we lose a life we need to take a breath and pause and say ‘what’s wrong with this? ’” Bhatia said. “We also have to go through the due process and let the investigation be completed, then go back and say ‘what went wrong and what can we do to fix it?’”
Trustee Anna Marie Clausen said she was out of state when the incident occurred and had not heard about it until she returned on Monday just before the meeting.
“I felt really emotional and taken aback and disturbed to hear anything like that happened,” Clausen said. “I’m looking forward to hearing what comes out … I’d like an answer much more quickly then what we typically get.”
Several trustees said they were not aware of the details of the body camera and suggested it needs to be examined.
“I wasn’t aware that (officers) didn’t have them on all the time,” Trustee Bud Eastman said. “It’s something that we need to check on … If we’re going to buy (body cameras) let’s use them.”
Trustee Sonny Havn said the village can do more to work with the NAACP.
“I think there’s a need to look at the policy and how many cameras we have,” Havn said. “We’re definitely going to bring it up during the budget (discussions) there’s no doubt about that.”
Havn added that the officers assigned to the Community Oriented Policing House in the area of the incident do “a great job.”
Trustee Gary Feest said is willing to look at the policy of the body cameras “to see if there are better changes.”
“I do agree that if the officer did have a body cam, and it was on, that film footage may give a lot of answers that without the body camera we don’t have,” Feest said. “It’s a very difficult issue but in reality, I think what they’re basically asking, if there’s a better way of accountability you should work that avenue.”
Trustee Jon Hewitt said he “trusts the system” that is investigating the incident and is waiting to hear from Soens before saying if the body camera policy should be changed.
Village President Dave DeGroot was excused and not present at Monday’s meeting.
