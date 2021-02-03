 Skip to main content
Community activist appointed to Union Grove Village Board
UNION GROVE

Community activist appointed to Union Grove Village Board

UNION GROVE — An election poll worker and community activist has been appointed to a vacant seat on the Union Grove Village Board.

Amy Sasse has agreed to serve out the term of Ryan Johnson, who resigned midterm in December because of personal and professional time constraints.

The remaining Village Board members selected Sasse from among five applicants for the board seat. The other applicants were Robin Carroll, Stephanie Kurt, Eugene Faust and Kristine Faust.

Sasse will serve out the remainder of the current two-year term, which expires in April 2022. Village board members are paid $6,300 a year.

Sasse, who lives at 540 Maurice Drive, has served as a poll worker, Junior Achievement volunteer, PTO president at John Paul II Academy, and as president of the Junior League of Racine. She works in the hospitality business and lives in Union Grove with her husband and four children.

In applying for the board vacancy, Sasse wrote: “It would be a pleasure to serve on the board and be able to serve our community.”

She was appointed to the seven-member board on Jan. 18.

Johnson was serving his second term on the board when he decided to step aside.

Amy Sasse village board appointee Union Grove

Sasse
