Community activist appointed to Union Grove Village Board

Sasse, who lives at 540 Maurice Drive, has served as a poll worker, Junior Achievement volunteer, PTO president at John Paul II Academy, and as president of the Junior League of Racine. She works in the hospitality business and lives in Union Grove with her husband and four children.
In applying for the board vacancy, Sasse wrote: “It would be a pleasure to serve on the board and be able to serve our community.”
She was appointed to the seven-member board on Jan. 18.
Johnson was serving his second term on the board when he decided to step aside.
A 20-year-old Racine resident was allegedly found to have more than 50 pounds of assorted drugs worth about $40,000 in his home, many of which resembled candy and most of which involved marijuana. A woman who was also in the home, where a 1-year-old was also found by law enforcement when they carried out a search warrant there, is facing criminal charges.
She was leaving him. He had been arrested for domestic abuse, but let out without cash bail and didn't turn over all his guns. Three days after Christmas, he killed her and then himself.
“For people who are not in a domestic abuse relationship, there’s a belief that if you just leave, (then the abuse) ends, which is not true." — Gricel Santiago-Rivera, executive director of End Domestic Abuse Wisconsin