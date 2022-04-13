Communications tower for Dish Wireless coming to Caledonia

CALEDONIA — A new wireless communications tower facility is coming to Douglas Avenue in Caledonia.

The Village Board approved conditional use and building, site and operation plans for a wireless communications tower facility with associated ground equipment located at 8338 Douglas Ave., between Seven Mile Road and the Milwaukee County line.

The tower is to be a 150-foot-tall monopole plus a 4-foot lighting rod, and would be located on the western portion of the property, which is already to the west of Douglas Avenue.

The applicant, Bridger Tower Corporation, will lease a 30-by-30 foot equipment area that will be fenced-in.

The village’s Plan Commission had previously recommended approval of the request. The final Village Board approval came at its meeting on Monday, April 4, with a unanimous 5-0 vote. Trustees Dale Stillman and Kevin Wanggaard were excused.

Nuts and bolts

President of Bridger Tower Corporation Derek Dye initially declined to say for whom the tower was being built. But on Tuesday, employee Chad Krahel confirmed in a phone call it was being built for Dish Wireless, and that AT&T and Verizon may join in later.

Dye told The Journal Times last week that this is the first of the company’s projects in Wisconsin. Bridger Tower is currently working on getting the structure built and shipped over.

“We’re looking forward to getting started,” Dye said. “I hope the community is supportive. I don’t think there was much opposition. It seems like a pretty agreeable project. We’re happy to be a good neighbor and get this project up and completed.”

Questions

Three residents had previously visited Caledonia Development Director Peter Wagner’s office to ask questions about the development.

“They walked away with no concern whatsoever,” Wagner said.

Some residents were worried the development would increase property taxes of nearby parcels.

The answer is: not necessarily; the tower is taxed on its own, said Village President Jim Dobbs.

Other residents were worried about the condition of the property. Wagner said there is a quarterly maintenance plan which covers those concerns.

A complete and thorough maintenance program must be established to insure attractiveness. The continued positive appearance of buildings and property is dependent upon proper maintenance attitudes and procedures, village plans state.

Maintenance programs must include watering, maintaining and pruning all landscape planting areas, cleaning up litter, sweeping, cleaning and repairing paved surfaces, and cleaning, painting and repairing windows and building façade.

The proposed use will not adversely affect the surrounding property values, village officials said.

“Due to the rural nature of this area, the proposed tower and equipment area will have little to no negative impact on surrounding area,” Wagner wrote in a Plan Commission report from March 28.

The applicant is additionally to provide to the village, prior to the issuance of the permit, a $20,000 performance bond to guarantee that the tower and all supporting equipment, buildings and foundations will be removed when no longer in operation.

Illumination is not allowed; mobile service support structures must not be illuminated except as required by the Wisconsin Division of Aeronautics or the Federal Aviation Administration.

