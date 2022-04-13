Communications tower for Dish Wireless coming to Caledonia

CALEDONIA — A new wireless communications tower facility is coming to Douglas Avenue in Caledonia.
The Village Board approved conditional use and building, site and operation plans for a wireless communications tower facility with associated ground equipment located at 8338 Douglas Ave., between Seven Mile Road and the Milwaukee County line.
The tower is to be a 150-foot-tall monopole plus a 4-foot lighting rod, and would be located on the western portion of the property, which is already to the west of Douglas Avenue.
The applicant, Bridger Tower Corporation, will lease a 30-by-30 foot equipment area that will be fenced-in.
The village’s Plan Commission had previously recommended approval of the request. The final Village Board approval came at its meeting on Monday, April 4, with a unanimous 5-0 vote. Trustees Dale Stillman and Kevin Wanggaard were excused.
Nuts and bolts
President of Bridger Tower Corporation Derek Dye initially declined to say for whom the tower was being built. But on Tuesday, employee Chad Krahel confirmed in a phone call it was being built for Dish Wireless, and that AT&T and Verizon may join in later.
Dye told The Journal Times last week that this is the first of the company’s projects in Wisconsin. Bridger Tower is currently working on getting the structure built and shipped over.
“We’re looking forward to getting started,” Dye said. “I hope the community is supportive. I don’t think there was much opposition. It seems like a pretty agreeable project. We’re happy to be a good neighbor and get this project up and completed.”
Questions
Three residents had previously visited Caledonia Development Director Peter Wagner’s office to ask questions about the development.
“They walked away with no concern whatsoever,” Wagner said.
Some residents were worried the development would increase property taxes of nearby parcels.
The answer is: not necessarily; the tower is taxed on its own, said Village President Jim Dobbs.
Other residents were worried about the condition of the property. Wagner said there is a quarterly maintenance plan which covers those concerns.
A complete and thorough maintenance program must be established to insure attractiveness. The continued positive appearance of buildings and property is dependent upon proper maintenance attitudes and procedures, village plans state.
Maintenance programs must include watering, maintaining and pruning all landscape planting areas, cleaning up litter, sweeping, cleaning and repairing paved surfaces, and cleaning, painting and repairing windows and building façade.
The proposed use will not adversely affect the surrounding property values, village officials said.
“Due to the rural nature of this area, the proposed tower and equipment area will have little to no negative impact on surrounding area,” Wagner wrote in a Plan Commission report from March 28.
The applicant is additionally to provide to the village, prior to the issuance of the permit, a $20,000 performance bond to guarantee that the tower and all supporting equipment, buildings and foundations will be removed when no longer in operation.
Illumination is not allowed; mobile service support structures must not be illuminated except as required by the Wisconsin Division of Aeronautics or the Federal Aviation Administration.
RACINE — In this digital age, most have dealt with this problem: Your phone dies and you don’t have a phone charger. You ask around and no one else nearby has a phone charger. You can’t make that important phone call.
This happened recently to Saeveon Mosby, a crew member of the nonprofit Great Lakes Community Conservation Corps, when he needed a ride home and was hoping to call his mother. He ended up having to walk.
The Great Lakes CCC has created a way for anyone to just about always have a solution, even if there are storms, power outages or if homelessness is a factor. The group installed a solar-powered charging station for cellular devices atop a Little Free Library. The station is open to the community and free to use. More are coming.
An official unveiling ceremony for the station was held Friday morning at the GLCCC’s headquarters, 1437 Marquette St., Racine.
“This really changes the situation you’re in if you have a cellphone,” Mosby said.
Mosby and GLCCC Supervisor and Crew Lead Keyonte Edwards dug the hole the Little Free Library was placed into. Now, “it’s cool to see it finally works.”
“I look at this, kind of tiny, but mighty,” GLCCC President Chris Litzau said. “It is the future … Don’t be fooled by its size.”
The creation process
This project has lasted two years and began with focus groups. Litzau said the idea came about as a way to get ahead of climate change and stay on top of unpredictable weather swings.
With input from formerly homeless military veterans and young adults in housing transition in Racine and Milwaukee, the prototype was designed by the University of Wisconsin-Madison Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering and the UW-Madison Design and Innovation Makerspace Lab with assistance from the Wisconsin Office of Energy Innovation, Wisconsin Electric Machines and Power Electronics Consortium, SMP and the Little Free Library organization.
Several of the units will be produced by the GLCCC and are to be planted in neighborhoods in Racine and Milwaukee where a natural disaster or community crisis may negatively impact the economically disadvantaged. During times of electrical outage and limited access to recharge cellphones or other mobile devices, the community charging station provides free power using clean energy generated by a solar photovoltaic module.
The engineering team partnered with the Little Free Library organization to leverage the design of the book-sharing box and retrofit it with the solar PV module that powers a battery pack.
Users may connect their device to one of several power cords hanging outside the box. The cords are outfitted with Android- and iPhone-friendly connectors.
This setup allows community members to charge their phone, read and hang out, Litzau said. The station can charge up to 60 phones in a 24-hour period.
There are more than 125,000 Little Free Library units located throughout the country, and stewards may opt to add a solar PV to the existing structure.
The GLCCC and the engineering team plan to monitor the performance of the prototype unit and make adjustments to the design prior to fabricating the next 20 units for installation in Milwaukee and Racine by this summer.
Savannah Ahnen, a 2020 Case High School graduate, is a UW-Madison sophomore studying electrical engineering and computer science. She said there’s a need for homeless people to be able to connect and recharge at the unit, and it could be located in places where many homeless gather.
“Racine has high populations of people experiencing homelessness or power outages,” Ahnen said. “This allows people to make calls or check on their family. The best part is that it’s a continually important design.”
Ahnen said the two-year project has been an amazing process to be a part of: “I helped create something that people can benefit from and apply my education in a way that is important to me.”
Edwards said it was very satisfying seeing the progress from tossing around ideas in the beginning stages to seeing the charging station become something “living and breathing.”
“It’s refreshing to see,” Edwards said. “I’m thankful to the college to allow us to be a part of the process of building.”