YORKVILLE — Cornerstone Pavers, LLC is in danger of having its permit to operate a quarry in the Town of Waterford officially revoked from Racine County.
After a nearly 90-minute public hearing, the county Economic Development and Land Use Planning Committee voted on Monday unanimously to recommend that the county revoke Cornerstone’s conditional-use permit to operate a non-metallic mining and processing operation located west of Buena Park Road, south of state Highway 20/83.
The County Board still needs to vote on the issue in order for the revocation to be final.
The issue with the property has been in the works for several weeks and if the County Board does vote to revoke the permit, it will be a rare move on its part. The county has permit oversight over 20 mines and has not done something like this in the last several years.
The background
According to the permit, Cornerstone could mine materials no closer than 200 feet to the property line and store stock piles and other materials and equipment no closer than 100 feet to the property line. The county had a designated location for the operation to take place within the parcel when it awarded Cornerstone with the permit in 2017.
On March 27, county officials conducted a compliance check on the mine and found several violations, including mining way past the boundary, almost right up to the property line in the southwest corner, and stock piles up to 100 feet past the property line.
The county then issued a “Notice of Violation — Correction Orders,” which is basically a stop-work order. That was received by Cornerstone on March 29 and the county also sent the order to Richard Beck, the owner of the property.
When county officials followed up on April 5, they found the mining areas in violation to be filled in.
On April 15, the Economic Development and Land Use Planning Committee advised the county corporation counsel to pursue action preventing more work from being done on the property until it could be properly inspected.
At the hearing
At the public hearing on Monday, Chris Cape, owner of Caledonia-based Cornerstone Pavers, fought back against any allegations of wrongdoing.
Cape brought with him his attorney, Austin Borton, and Mark Madsen, president of Nielsen Madsen and Barber, a civil engineering and land surveying company.
At Cape’s request, Madsen surveyed the land and provided a report which suggested the county’s map of the property and the Madsen’s survey were at odds.
Cape pointed to Madsen’s report to say the site is “vastly in compliance” with the exception of an “error” in the southwest corner.
“It’s in compliance; we checked, double-checked everything,” Cape said. “There’s no violations to the north any longer. In other words, how we got to this point is in the southwest corner was there were two grade stakes, that still exist … and we mined to those stakes. And, unfortunately, those stakes were incorrect.”
Cape challenged the idea that Cornerstone continued to work after receiving the notice from the county.
“The moment we found out about it we did not try to cover it up, we tried to correct it,” Cape said. “And we corrected it within 36 hours of finding an error with those grade stakes.”
During questioning by the committee, Cape said that since the April 15 meeting the company corrected a slope in the mine, cleaned up concrete chunks that were found on the property, placed top soil and seeded that top soil before Monday’s meeting.
Also since the April 15 meeting, Cape had Madsen survey the property and dig in the land as part of the survey.
After hearing the work that had been done on the land, committee members were perplexed as to why it had happened.
“This is the thing that’s kind of bugging me,” said County Board Supervisor Monte Osterman of Racine. “Why was all of that going on if you had a letter (from the county) and you were here on (April) 15, we said stop everything?”
Supervisor Tom Roanhouse of Waterford wondered whether Madsen “had any right to go on the property.”
“We’re talking about compliance in the first place and now we don’t even know if there was any continued compliance,” Roanhouse said.
During the questioning about work done in the southwest corner of the site, Cape first said the area is in compliance but then changed his answer.
“I’m not saying it’s within compliance, we have a year after the entire thing (is mined) for it to be restored,” Cape said. “The southwest corner has been completely restored.”
When asked if he had put down erosion matting as part of the restoration, Cape said no.
Cape went on to say if restoration includes the erosion control matting then that area of the property has not been fully restored.
Throughout the hearing Cape repeated that the company was mining up to the point of grade stakes that were erroneously placed.
When asked why he did not get his own survey before working on the land, Cape placed the blame on the owner.
“We’re not the owner, Rick Beck is the owner,” Cape said. “He wanted to control that. You know Rick, he wanted to control that and all we do.”
However, in the audience at Monday’s meeting was Brian Wanasek, an attorney for Beck, who went on the record with the committee to say that Beck had not put the stakes in the southwest corner where the mining violation took place.
“The only surveying work that he had done there was the east property line to protect the homeowner against intrusions by the operator,” Wanasek said. “He never put any stakes on the southwest corner, or wherever he referred to, which allegedly caused this accident. There were stakes that he put on the north side by himself to indicate to the farmer the extent to which agricultural activity can proceed.”
Before the vote, committee Chairman David Cooke, a county supervisor from Racine, said that Cornerstone had failed.
“I think the operator failed to oversee the site properly, I think the operator failed to oversee his employees,” Cooke said. “I think the operator failed to familiarize himself with the site.”
Osterman agreed that it was the operator’s fault and that “there was portion of it was intentional.”
“The operator has been in business around these parts for a long time and I appreciate everything that they have done for the community,” Osterman said. “But we have to look at what occurred here and it saddens me that this happened.
“What saddens me even further is I have yet to hear from the operator ‘I’m sorry, I didn’t mean it.’ What we heard was a deflection, in my opinion, ‘It was an accident, nobody’s fault, it’s an accident,’ ” Osterman said.
