Committee to vote on 'Black Humanity Now' street mural tonight

“We want something different, something unique, our own stamp unique to Racine,” Terry said. “We want to remind people that black people are human ... we want that now. We’ve had 400 years of biased administrations, unjust laws, discrimination, oppression, Jim Crow, red-lining, all these tactics came into play to minimize our influence in the world.”

Council support

Ahead of Tuesday's Public Works and Services Committee meeting, which will discuss the proposal, Council President John Tate II of the 3rd District, released a statement in support.

“As protests and calls for both justice and major police reform have washed over the nation, we have seen communities look for ways to memorialize the movement and visually demonstrate support for Black lives," Tate stated. "The location between steps of the County Courthouse and the County Jail is symbolic and purposeful. It will serve as a reminder to both institutions that rather than disproportionately incarcerating Black people, we should be focused on building a community where justice is truly equal and no one's humanity is diminished."