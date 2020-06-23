Committee to vote on 'Black Humanity Now' street mural tonight

RACINE — A proposed street mural by a Racine educator and artist reading "BLACK HUMANITY NOW" on Wisconsin Avenue, between the Racine County Courthouse and Law Enforcement Center, has gained traction and support from several Racine aldermen.
The proposal is scheduled to be voted on tonight by the Public Works and Services Committee. The meeting is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. and is set to be livestreamed on the city's Facebook page. If it passes the committee, the proposal will go before the City Council for final approval. The next City Council meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. on July 21.
Scott Terry, who founded the Sentinel Mentors initiative initially planned to paint “BLACK LIVES MATTER” on a Racine street, similar to what has been seen in Washington D.C. on a street leading to the White House, and in public places in Oakland, Calif., Charlotte, N.C.; Seattle, Dallas and more than a dozen other major U.S. cities. But Terry decided he wanted to paint a different phrase, unique to Racine, which still showed support for the Black Lives Matter movement.
“We want something different, something unique, our own stamp unique to Racine,” Terry said. “We want to remind people that black people are human ... we want that now. We’ve had 400 years of biased administrations, unjust laws, discrimination, oppression, Jim Crow, red-lining, all these tactics came into play to minimize our influence in the world.”
Council support
Ahead of Tuesday's Public Works and Services Committee meeting, which will discuss the proposal, Council President John Tate II of the 3rd District, released a statement in support.
“As protests and calls for both justice and major police reform have washed over the nation, we have seen communities look for ways to memorialize the movement and visually demonstrate support for Black lives," Tate stated. "The location between steps of the County Courthouse and the County Jail is symbolic and purposeful. It will serve as a reminder to both institutions that rather than disproportionately incarcerating Black people, we should be focused on building a community where justice is truly equal and no one's humanity is diminished."
Tate brought Terry's proposal up for City Council approval. The proposal does not require any city funding. So far, it has been co-sponsored by Aldermen Jeff Coe, Mollie Jones, Edwin Santiago, Jennifer Levie, Maurice Horton, Marcus West, Trevor Jung, Mary Land, Henry Perez, Natalia Taft, Jason Meekma and Melissa Lemke.
"Racine has a history of being an abolitionist community and was an integral stop on the underground railroad. If our City’s identity more than a hundred years ago was rooted in ending slavery and making sure that all people were free, there is no reason we should not embrace the fight to root out racism, today," Tate stated. "This mural should be celebrated and bring the community together to show that we, as a City and a community, are still committed to that cause.”
Carey Norris, aka DJ Mr. 262, emcees at the Juneteenth Rally
Battle Mode and a U.S. flag bandanna-mask
"I'm Black I'm Proud" Juneteenth 2020 tees
Masks at Juneteenth
Caron Butler fist up
Wisconsin NAACP Criminal Justice Chairman Corey Prince addresses the crowd
"I stand with Black Lives Matter" at allies' rally
"Black Lives Matter" / "No Justice No Peace"
Alderman John Tate II addresses allies' rally
Signs call for change at allies' rally
Signs call for change at allies' rally
Black Lives Matter tee
On his shoulders
On his shoulders
Black Lives Matter at allies' rally
Marching for justice
Marching for justice, led by Carl Fields
Black Americans rally reaches 14th St. and Wisconsin Ave.
Marching
Marching
BLM and Hands Up Don't Shoot
Young ones marching
Olympia Brown Unitarian Universalist Church shows solidarity
Cheering on marchers
Marching toward Dr. John Bryant Community Center
Marching with fists raised
All ages marching
NBA All-Star and Racine native Caron Butler takes the megaphone
NBA All-Star and Racine native Caron Butler takes the megaphone
NBA All-Star and Racine native Caron Butler takes the megaphone
Alfonso Gardner, of Racine, shows off his "Make America Obama Again" hat
Sakinah Abdullah, of Racine, wears a shirt honoring her parents, the Sabirs, who helped bring Juneteenth to Racine
Fist up in a Darth Vader tee
Kameron West passes out water
Fists up at Dr. John Bryant Community Center
Fists up at Dr. John Bryant Community Center
Fists up at Dr. John Bryant Community Center
Juneteenth power
In the crowd
Tiwan Strong sings "A Change Is Gonna Come"
Tiwan Strong sings "A Change Is Gonna Come"
Boys in Black Lives Matter tees
Posing after the rally
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.