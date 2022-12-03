Committee tells Racine bar owners, again: don't be afraid to call the police

RACINE — A bar fight that led to a shooting among bar patrons once again put the responsibilities of bar owners in the spotlight during a meeting with the committee that oversees the city’s liquor licenses.

Discussions between the committee and bar owners have evolved since the May 15 shooting death of Terrance Blair outside the Mr. Kool bar at 1330 Washington Ave. Blair was shot when he went outside to break up a fight among patrons after Mr. Kool closed.

Prior to Blair’s death, Racine’s bar owners were under pressure to mitigate issues on their own to avoid monopolizing the time of police officers working the night shift. But since May 15, the message from the committee has been: call the police and do not take matters into your own hands.

Rebecca and Damien McCray, who own Taste of Soul, 501 Sixth St., were before the Public Safety & Licensing Committee on Monday due to a formal expression of concern from the committee.

The primary concern was the fight that occurred among patrons Oct. 17.

The fight occurred about half an hour after the bar closed and lasted an extended period of time — reports from upstairs neighbors report it lasting more than 15 minutes.

The fight culminated in shots being fired. One person was hit and had to be taken to the hospital. A second person had a bullet graze but declined to identify herself to investigators.

With other businesses, once the patrons leave and the business is closed, the owners are not answerable for what their clients might do, but that is not the case with the city’s bar owners.

The city’s nuisance ordinance makes the person who holds the license for the bar answerable for whatever their patrons might do within 200 feet of the premises — the length from end to end of an NHL hockey rink — even if the business has closed for the night.

Issue

The committee was primarily concerned about the fact no one from Taste of Soul called the Racine Police Department to report the fight.

Bar owners have been reluctant to call the police, and in the past have tried to mitigate problems themselves, because having the police called repeatedly to the premise might mean getting summoned to the PS&L Committee on a formal expression of concern. Two formal expressions in a six-month period and three in a year has the potential to jeopardize the liquor license of the bar owner.

Alderman Jeff Coe told the McCrays, “You guys should not be afraid to call the police.” He stressed they were not asked to come before the committee as a punishment.

Rebecca explained she did not call the police because she simply did not realize there was a fight outside of the premise.

She said they were busy cleaning up from the night, a vacuum was running, and they did not realize there was an issue until someone heard the shot.

“I absolutely would have called the police,” she said. “I mean, my life is in danger, my staff’s lives are in danger, anybody who’s around.”

Rebecca assured the committee that nothing occurred that evening that made her think there was the potential of a fight occurring among the patrons after closing.

Damien stressed they would not hesitate to call the police if it were necessary.

“These kids are going crazy — even in schools,” he said. “I’m not going to put my life on the line.”

Taste of Soul has the same issues that many bars have: patrons do not leave after closing. They hang out in the area and continue to socialize.

Having discussed the issue with the bar’s owners, the committee rescinded the formal expression of concern.

To share information There have been no arrests in the shooting death of Terrance Blair. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Racine Police Department’s Lt. Smith at 262-989-4652 or Sgt. Comstock at 262-882-6340. There is a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the culprit.