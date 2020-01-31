Committee taking applications for Gateway Board of Trustees seats

BURLINGTON — The Board Appointment Committee for the Gateway Technical College District Board of Trustees is accepting applications from district residents seeking appointment to the board.

Deadline to apply for the appointment is noon, Feb. 14.

Three seats are open for appointment, which begins July 1 and will end June 30, 2023. Those holding the three seats up for reappointment are Ram Bhatia, Pamela Zenner-Richards and Ronald J. Frederick.

One seat is open from Kenosha County and two from Racine County. In addition, the group of those selected must also meet one of the following criteria:

Must be an elected official. In general, an elected official is a state or local official as defined by 5.02 of Wisconsin stat statutes. Examples include city council, common council, county board, school board, sheriff, Legislature, town board, town clerk and village board.

Two are considered additional member seats. In general, all residents of a technical college district are eligible to serve as an additional member for the college.