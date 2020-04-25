Committee looks at redrawing Burlington elementary school boundaries

The sea of changes has prompted a review of existing elementary school boundaries — an overture officials said is necessary at this point since the last review of geographic parameters occurred in 2011 when BASD officials closed Dover Center School in the Town of Dover.

While BASD Superintendent Stephen Plank was on hand for Monday’s introductory discussion, an outside consultant technically took the helm of the meeting. The BASD School Board hired Drew Howick of Waunakee-based Howick Associates to facilitate each of the committee meetings.

Plank said the intent is to bring an outsider’s perspective into the mix since the task at hand can be controversial within the community.

“These are conversations that can be difficult and can be emotional,” Plank said. “You will have some people who will not care, and you’ll have others who will be very, very concerned, and some who will be in-between.”

The different factors Howick and the committee will be delving into in deeper detail in upcoming meetings will focus around three objectives: coupling enrollment projections with maximizing building use, minimizing student impact and being fiscally responsible.

BASD also has hired Mark Roffers, head of Madison-based MDRoffers Consulting, to assist in collecting data.