Committee looks at redrawing Burlington elementary school boundaries

BURLINGTON — The behind-the-scenes heavy lifting linked to a planned revamp of where the Burlington area’s youngest students will attend a public school in a year-and-a-half is underway.
More than a dozen members of the Burlington Area School District’s recently convened Elementary School Attendance Boundary Committee held their first meeting Monday to explore the various factors that will go into redrawing where students in kindergarten to grade 5 attend classes in fall 2021.
The review, which is expected to occur over six to eight meetings and wrap in October, comes on the heels of a successful $43.65 million building referendum that took place in November 2018.
Construction has begun on a new facility for Karcher Middle School on Robert Street in Burlington. The project, in turn, is spurring a series of other logistical changes that will result in reconfigurations in which grade levels each school hosts.
Five K-5 facilities
Beginning in the 2021-22 school year, Karcher will host students in grades 6 to 8. BASD’s current Dyer Intermediate School, 201 S. Kendrick Ave., which has been home to students in grades 5 and 6, will convert to an elementary school.
Dyer and its four counterparts — Cooper and Waller schools in Burlington, Winkler Elementary in Bohners Lake and Lyons Elementary in Walworth County — will be home to students in kindergarten to grade 5 once the conversion is complete.
The sea of changes has prompted a review of existing elementary school boundaries — an overture officials said is necessary at this point since the last review of geographic parameters occurred in 2011 when BASD officials closed Dover Center School in the Town of Dover.
While BASD Superintendent Stephen Plank was on hand for Monday’s introductory discussion, an outside consultant technically took the helm of the meeting. The BASD School Board hired Drew Howick of Waunakee-based Howick Associates to facilitate each of the committee meetings.
Plank said the intent is to bring an outsider’s perspective into the mix since the task at hand can be controversial within the community.
“These are conversations that can be difficult and can be emotional,” Plank said. “You will have some people who will not care, and you’ll have others who will be very, very concerned, and some who will be in-between.”
The different factors Howick and the committee will be delving into in deeper detail in upcoming meetings will focus around three objectives: coupling enrollment projections with maximizing building use, minimizing student impact and being fiscally responsible.
BASD also has hired Mark Roffers, head of Madison-based MDRoffers Consulting, to assist in collecting data.
The goal, Roffers told committee members, is to forecast the number of elementary-aged students attending BASD in fall 2021 and beyond. The process will include looking at where new housing developments could sprout up within the district’s footprint.
“We’re looking at the economy and the impact on real estate,” Roffers said. “We’re learning a lot, and we continue to learn a lot.”
Roffers was asked to weigh in on his professional assessment of Foxconn and how it could impact Burlington in the road ahead for student enrollment.
“I don’t know what impact the current crisis is going to have on them,” Roffers said, pointing out, at a surface level, he did not believe there would be an influx of students attending BASD, out of the gate, because of Burlington’s distance to the company’s Mount Pleasant headquarters.
December target
Once the committee wraps up its review process this fall, Plank said the goal is to present recommendations to the School Board in December so parents know by January which school their elementary-aged students will attend in preparation for the 2021-22 school year.
“We’re kind of in the middle of the journey,” Plank said, pointing out the referendum was passed in fall 2018. “The timeline is really critical for us.”
In the months ahead, Julie Thomas, BASD’s communications coordinator, said her intent is to share the group’s progress through a specially created website. More details will be forthcoming.
“It will be a conglomeration of all the information we have, whatever data is available,” Thomas said. “We want to make sure everything we do is clear and transparent.”
