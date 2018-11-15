RACINE — Maurice Horton has been chosen by the Committee of the Whole as its nominee for late Alderman Ray DeHahn’s seat, representing the 7th District.
Horton was one of three candidates who applied to fill DeHahn’s seat after the alderman died unexpectedly in early September. If the City Council approves the committee’s recommendation, Horton will serve until the end of DeHahn’s term in April 2019.
The other candidates were Bob Morrison, a former engineer who represented the district before DeHahn, and Eric Mohr, a tool and die maker who has run for the 7th District seat three times.
All three candidates answered a series of questions before the committee on Tuesday. The aldermen then wrote their preferred candidate on anonymous ballots which were counted out loud by City Attorney Scott Letteney.
Following DeHahn’s footsteps
Horton has lived in Racine for 25 years and is the former director of the Gang Task Force program that was run out of the Racine Police Department’s Community Oriented Policing houses for 16 years.
“I came here from Chicago and I never went back; this city gave me a second chance in life,” Horton said. “There’s some caring people in the community. As a community organizer, I want to show that same love and respect.”
His voice was raspy on Tuesday after a day at Mitchell Middle School, where he’s continued working with young people for Racine Unified School District.
“I love a challenge,” Horton said. “Our greatest resource is the kids we serve.”
Horton told the committee that he had been neighbors with DeHahn and learned a lot from him. Horton also said he’d wanted to get involved in city politics but didn’t want to run against DeHahn because he liked the job DeHahn was doing.
“I’m a community person — I’ve always worked in the community, I’ve always been a community activist,” Horton said. “I like the direction the city is going and I want to be part of it.”
Horton said that some of the biggest issues in Racine are housing and jobs. Though he said that unemployment is “going in the right direction,” he emphasized the city needs to continue working to connect residents with good-paying jobs.
“I believe in a hand-up instead of a hand-out,” Horton said.
If ultimately selected as alderman, Horton said his goal would be to hold monthly events in different parts of the 7th District to talk with constituents and get their feedback, including at places of worship.
In addition to experience working with law enforcement and in education, Horton said he’s a “team player” open to new ideas.
“I want to hit the ground running,” Horton said. “I will continue the work I have been doing in this city, reaching out to people and reaching out to the other side of the aisle.”
