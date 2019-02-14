RACINE COUNTY — The Board Appointment Committee for the Gateway Technical College District Board of Trustees has begun accepting applications from district residents seeking appointment to the board.
The deadline to apply for the appointment is noon, Feb. 25.
Three seats are open for appointment. Those holding the three seats up for reappointment are Bethany Ormseth, William Duncan and Arletta Frazier-Tucker. The three-year appointments for those seats begin July 1 and end June 30, 2022.
Of the open seats, one must be from Walworth County, one from Racine County and one from Kenosha County. In addition, the group of those selected must also meet the following criteria:
- One must be an employer member. In general, this is someone who possesses the power to hire, suspend, lay off, fire, promote or reward other employees; and also to suspend, recall or handle discharges and grievances of other employees.
- One must be an employee member. In general, this is someone who is employed but does not meet the classification of an employer member.
- One must be an at-large member. In general, all residents of a technical college district are eligible to serve as an additional member for the college.
Women and minorities are encouraged to apply.
Applications must be notarized, include two letters of reference, and applicants must be present at the 5 p.m. March 19 meeting of the appointment committee at Gateway’s Burlington Center, 496 McCanna Parkway. Chairpersons of the Kenosha County, Walworth County and Racine County boards make up the interview committee.
Those interested in applying can obtain the application/affidavit packet:
- Online at www.gtc.edu/appointments
- From the office of the college president, at the Inspire Center at Gateway’s Kenosha Campus, 3520 30th Ave. Contact Kelly Bartlett.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.