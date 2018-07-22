New developments in and around Mount Pleasant — especially, Foxconn — are putting the Village of Mount Pleasant and Racine County on the map unlike ever before. It is the responsibility of the village, and all of the communities in the county, to ensure they are doing everything they can to capitalize on these opportunities in ways that promote smart, careful and well-executed economic development. One way we can do that is through tourism promotion and tourism development.
For more than 35 years, the Village of Mount Pleasant has partnered with neighboring communities through Real Racine to promote the area as a destination for visitors. It is a partnership that has and will continue to benefit our entire region as we all share in the $236.7 million of annual visitor spending in Racine County.
Recently, the Village of Mount Pleasant began exploring a change in how it oversees the tourism dollars that are generated in the village. It may surprise many to learn that the village currently has more hotel rooms than any other municipality in Racine County, generating more than $900,000 each year in the form of room taxes.
The village currently directs 75 percent of those resources — about $700,000 annually — to Real Racine for use in tourism-related efforts. Mount Pleasant is the largest funder of Real Racine, providing about half of its revenue.
The village is considering the creation of a Village of Mount Pleasant Tourism Commission to provide local residents with more direct say on how the village uses these room taxes and how that usage should be refined to maximize the opportunity generated by Foxconn. Forming a separate tourism commission is an approach that has been taken by many municipalities in our state, including Waterford in Racine County, to ensure that their communities see the best possible benefit from tourism resources.
Just as Real Racine works closely with the Village of Waterford’s Tourism Commission, we anticipate that it will work closely with the Village of Mount Pleasant’s Tourism Commission. As the only 501©6 destination marketing organization in the County that is certified by both Destinations International and the Wisconsin Association of Convention and Visitor Bureaus, Real Racine is well qualified to provide the expertise and resources to help achieve the goals that will be established by the Mount Pleasant Tourism Commission.
If the Village Board votes to create a Tourism Commission, the Commission, made up of five local village representatives, will decide how best to utilize the Village’s room tax revenue to promote Mount Pleasant and Racine County. It will identify a mutually beneficial structure for a continuing partnership with Real Racine, in addition to considering any other additional uses for funds.
Mount Pleasant and Racine County are already great destinations for visitors and the addition of Foxconn is sure to grow the visitor economy significantly in the next few years. Their first experience may be for a business trip, but our goal is to entice them to return on a leisure trip with their family, or even consider relocating here. A local Tourism Commission, working in partnership with all of our local communities and Real Racine, will strive to maximize efforts to attract visitors, potential workers, new businesses and new retail.
We look forward to many more years of close collaboration to benefit Mount Pleasant and all of Racine County’s tourism economy.
"Village of Mount Pleasant Tourism Commission" Is this a new sitcom? Whacky antics of unscrupulous officials in a small Wisconsin village. Sounds like a joke.
The municipalIties need to get their act together. Caledonia pushes away business and Mt Pleasant pulls this. What a joke. Hope the county board can help
We all live in Racine County. We need to all work together to make Racine a better community and name. Totally disappointed in Mount Pleasant and their selfish acts. All the municipalities in Racine County need to make sure that the City of Racine stays strong and relevant. Maybe the City should turn off the water to Mount Pleasant to show the leadership in Mount Pleasant how children act.
Oh how wonderful that the taxpayers will HAVE A SAY as to how the room taxes are spent. That is really so generous of you. We would like a say in all ways OUR MONEY is spent. What a bunch of incompetent fools running MP.
It seems the village is doing some damage control after weeks of misrepresenting their reasons for trying to dump Real Racine. It didn’t help that village president Dave DeGroot responded to the pressure by trash talking the 35 year old organization.
Village officials have given residents a lesson in how not to make big decisions: talk to no one, explain nothing, cover up by making demonstrably false statements.
One thing is clear, Dave Blank is a class act - making Mt. Pleasant’s behavior over the last few weeks more comical than usual.
I thought the new MP administrator wanted to work with the people to get their input? Then comes this quick, heavy-handed decision to bail on Real Racine! Since Murphy is a carpet bagger it might help to inform her that many of us in Mount Pleasant still write Racine as our address and aren't even sure if the houses nearby are Racine or Mount Pleasant. Only when police come are we sure. There really is no identity to MP that is not interwoven with Racine. Our one saving grace has been lower taxes than Racine but that will end soon as we start to pay the Foxconn bills. It's kind of like Mequon-Thiensville which is probably near where Murphy is still commuting from to work in our exciting village. Whatever is done, this new commission better not involve salary or costs cause there's no point. No one is planning a vacation to Mount Pleasant even if they stay in our hotels.
