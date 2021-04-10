Commentary from United Way of Racine County: Celebrate Week of the Young Child

April 10-16, 2021 marks the 50th annual Week of the Young Child. Week of the Young Child is an annual celebration sponsored by the National Association for the Education of Young Children (NAEYC), the world’s largest early childhood education association. Week of the Young Child is a time to recognize and celebrate that the early childhood years (birth through age 8) lay the foundation for children’s success in school and later life.
United Way of Racine County invites families with young children to join us in celebrating Week of the Young Child. Here’s a schedule to get you started!
Music Monday — Music Monday is all about singing and dancing and encouraging your children to be active. Turn on the radio, and have an impromptu dance party. Clap to the beat, and talk about the rhythms of different songs. Use pots and kitchen utensils to create your own percussion instruments.
Tasty Tuesday — Having your children help prepare meals and snacks is a great way to connect math, literacy and science skills. Teach your children how to measure and pour ingredients to follow a recipe. Have younger children name the colors of their favorite foods.
Work Together Wednesday — Mr. Rogers summed it up best when he said, “Play is often talked about as if it were a relief from serious learning. But for children, play is serious learning.” Take time to play with your child. Give them your undivided attention, and let them take the lead.
Artsy Thursday — Creating art helps your child develop creativity and fine motor skills. Use things that you already have around the house – toilet paper rolls, cotton balls and glue can result in a masterpiece! Let your child take the creative lead, and give them time to problem solve independently. While they may not be able to cut perfectly straight lines, allowing them to practice will help them develop self-confidence and the muscle control needed to eventually master it.
Family Friday — You truly are your child’s first teacher. While that may feel like a lot of pressure, rest assured that you’re well-prepared to help your child succeed! Talk to your child throughout the day. Tell them what you’re doing. Ask them to help you with simple tasks. Wonder about things out loud. Take a family walk and let your child choose the path.
Every Day — Read! Reading aloud to your child is the single most important thing you can do to help them prepare for learning. It helps them learn, grow language and literacy skills, and develop a love of books and reading. United Way of Racine County is a local affiliate of Imagination Library, a program that provides free books to children under age five. Learn more and register your child at UnitedWayRacine.org.
Visit the NAEYC website at: naeyc.org/events.
Jessica Safransky Schacht is the chief operating officer at United Way of Racine County.