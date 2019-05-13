How is it that some people still find it necessary and appropriate to judge another? In the last 100 years the church has recognized the sin of discrimination, for example against racial/ethnic minorities and against women, in law and in roles in the church. Though for hundreds of years this discrimination and even slavery was justified by reference to a few scattered verses in scripture, we have seen the folly in such reasoning.
We write with conviction following the United Methodist Church Judicial Council review of the actions taken by the world-wide General Conference to uphold and even strengthen discriminatory policies and practices against people of the faith according to their sexual orientation and identity.
Like the Apostles Peter, Paul and James who spoke at the Jerusalem council advocating for inclusion of spirit-filled but uncircumcised Gentiles, we are called to advocate for our LGBTQI (Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer and Intersex) colleagues who are called by Jesus Christ to the ministry of the Gospel or who find the love of Christ in someone elsewhere on the sexual spectrum and wish to celebrate that in the context of the eternal love of Jesus Christ for the Church.
Given that science has determined that one’s sexual orientation is largely determined at birth, rather than a moral choice or a sin, discrimination justified by a few Bible verses outside of their historical context, while ignoring the Bible’s multiple verses placing judgement on the accuser is unjust and hypocritical.
North Pointe United Methodist Church has chosen to make a public statement to say not all United Methodist Churches agree with such discrimination and to let the public know that our church is not only welcoming but inclusive of all people regardless of their sexual orientation or identity in every aspect of our congregation’s life.
We the clergy affiliated with North Pointe United Methodist Church pray for our church and for our denomination. We pray also for our colleagues, friends and family members who have been told that God has judged them harshly and the church doesn’t want them. At North Pointe, this will not be said nor is it believed.
