Commentary by Tom Farley on 9/11: 'You have to get down here'

“Tom, this is Liz,” Elizabeth Young, our features editor, said at the other end of the line. “You have to get down here.”

“What are you talking about?” I replied, not entirely awake yet.

“Oh!” she said in realization. “Turn on your TV.”

I’ve been a professional journalist since 1990. For all but 7 of those years, I’ve been an editor. Reporters frequently have to drop what they’re doing and go cover something, but editors’ work is almost always scheduled.

The one exception for me was Sept. 11, 2001.

On that day, I was The Journal Times’ news editor, overseeing the editing of the daily news pages. We had made the Tuesday paper, the one dated Sept. 11, the night before.

Because I worked nights, as did Terry, and because our 5-year-old was in the second or third week of afternoon kindergarten at Jefferson Lighthouse Elementary School, everyone in our house was asleep when the phone rang just after 9 a.m.

I turned the TV on, and saw one of the images that no one who remembers that day can ever forget: Black smoke billowing from the towers of the World Trade Center, and the on-screen graphics indicating that commercial airliners had struck each of the towers.