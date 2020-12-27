Commentary by Racine Mayor Cory Mason: Setting the record straight for veterans

To be clear, the City cannot, will not, and should not discriminate against veterans — that was never suggested by me or anyone in City government. It is disheartening that individuals clearly did not read the report thoughtfully and think critically about its content. Instead, individuals and some publications have made the choice to take things out of context, create false narratives, and use social media to perpetuate ignorance. This has caused unnecessary division in the community. What’s worse, is that many will be so entrenched in their false beliefs, that they will be unwilling to take a step back, and see their own error.

For those who actually read the report in full, you are aware that it is not a controversial as some would like you to think, and I am sure you will agree with many our residents who are proud of the work our police department does. Our department has taught the nation about value of community oriented policing, led the way in progressive body camera policies, and worked hard to bring crime levels down to a 54-year low. While the report does outline some areas for improvement, I am confident in our ability to improve and grow as a police department and as a City.

To those who would mislead the public into believing that the last months’ discussion on police reform was about discriminating against veterans in the hopes of discrediting the recommendations on the need for more independent oversight of the police department and clearer policy statements on the inappropriate use of force, such as explicitly banning chokeholds, you will be disappointed. While chatter on social media can always mislead people into believing something that is not true, it will not divert us from our commitment to implement new policies that improve accountability, transparency, and bolster public trust and confidence in our police department.

Cory Mason is the mayor of Racine.

