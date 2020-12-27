Commentary by Racine Mayor Cory Mason: Setting the record straight for veterans

The City and my administration do not discriminate against veterans. To do so would violate city, state, and federal laws. As importantly, to discriminate against veterans would go against our principles.
Earlier this year when a vacancy came open on the Police and Fire Commission, the first person I thought to fill it was former state Representative Bob Turner. Mr. Turner’s experience as a Vietnam veteran, military police officer, Racine Alderman, and state Representative makes him overly qualified to lead the City’s Police and Fire Commission. When we served together in the Legislature, I would often asked then Rep. Turner for advice on a range of issues, including policies that advocated for veterans.
The City has many veterans employed within the police department and a variety of other departments. Veterans are drawn to public service and we are proud of those who continue their service by supporting the residents of the City of Racine.
In the last year, building off the good work of the previous City administration, the City has utilized the zoning code to expand the Tiny Houses food distribution operation. When the AJAX development is completed in Uptown, the low income housing units will be prioritized for veterans. The City has also expanded its non-discrimination policies to apply to the public and private sectors; those policies include non-discrimination against veterans.
So why are so many saying that the police reform report are discriminates against veterans? There is no policy recommendation in the report to do such a thing. Included in the report are the results of a police reform survey that received input from more than 1,400 community respondents. That survey reported back that the community would like to see more youth engagement, more diversity in hiring, more residents being hired, and less militarization of the police department. Some members of the public articulated that they believe fewer former military personnel should be hired.
Those were the areas of concern expressed by the community. I cannot and would not implement such discriminatory policies any more than I require officers to be city residents: both are legally prohibited; the former is morally repugnant. In the wake of the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis, the shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, and the death of Tyrese West at the hands of Mt. Pleasant police, it is important that we hear the uncensored concerns of our community as it relates to policing in Racine. It is a critical component in order to maintain the trust and confidence of the police within our community.
With specific regard to the feedback received through the various community conversations, under the community policing philosophy, community engagement and feedback is essential. While the feedback associated with ex-military personnel was not in line with my personal views and values, I do not subscribe to a philosophy that says we should simply censor public discourse that we may disagree with. To do so would appear to be fundamentally un-American. Rather, we should ask why community members have those opinions.
To be clear, the City cannot, will not, and should not discriminate against veterans — that was never suggested by me or anyone in City government. It is disheartening that individuals clearly did not read the report thoughtfully and think critically about its content. Instead, individuals and some publications have made the choice to take things out of context, create false narratives, and use social media to perpetuate ignorance. This has caused unnecessary division in the community. What’s worse, is that many will be so entrenched in their false beliefs, that they will be unwilling to take a step back, and see their own error.
For those who actually read the report in full, you are aware that it is not a controversial as some would like you to think, and I am sure you will agree with many our residents who are proud of the work our police department does. Our department has taught the nation about value of community oriented policing, led the way in progressive body camera policies, and worked hard to bring crime levels down to a 54-year low. While the report does outline some areas for improvement, I am confident in our ability to improve and grow as a police department and as a City.
To those who would mislead the public into believing that the last months’ discussion on police reform was about discriminating against veterans in the hopes of discrediting the recommendations on the need for more independent oversight of the police department and clearer policy statements on the inappropriate use of force, such as explicitly banning chokeholds, you will be disappointed. While chatter on social media can always mislead people into believing something that is not true, it will not divert us from our commitment to implement new policies that improve accountability, transparency, and bolster public trust and confidence in our police department.
Cory Mason is the mayor of Racine.