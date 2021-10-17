Commentary by Maureen Murphy -- Mount Pleasant’s commitment to the community: Campus Park

The Village of Mount Pleasant 2020-2024 Strategic Plan defines seven strategic goals that the Village must attain. The focus of this commentary is Goal VII. Partner & Promote: Actively Partner in the Promotion of the Region B. Invest in Our Parks and Recreation System.
One can best describe the 2022 Proposed Village of Mount Pleasant Budget as an investment in our future. For the first time in many years, the Village is committing to fully funding our Park and Open Space Plan, which the Village Board adopted years ago. The first project is the buildout of Campus Park, which satisfies both our Park and Open Space Plan and our Strategic Plan. Campus Park, just southeast of Village Hall, was included in the original vision for a comprehensive Village Civic Campus. In 2017, the Village installed the Phase I improvements to the park, including mowed and paved walking trails; a parking lot; a small shelter; and the Greenwood Playground. The Park has since hosted various events, including pop-up beer gardens, Mount Pleasant Day, and Relay for Life. Earlier this year, the Village continued the Park’s expansion by installing six new pickleball courts at the Park to the excitement of many residents. We have seen constant pickleball activity in Campus Park in the short time the pickleball courts have been open.
For Phase II, Village residents can look forward to various amenities and improvements in Campus Park. Significant highlights include:
- A paved walking trail connection to Smolenski Park.
- Bathroom facilities.
- Additional rentable structures.
- A centralized gathering space.
- Play and ball fields.
- A covered performance area.
- Additional shade structures.
- Additional landscaping.
The final design of these amenities is underway, and Village residents can stay up to date on the project by watching the Plan Commission or visiting https://www.mtpleasantwi.gov/2510/Park-Projects.
The addition of these facilities will address the needs of our park patrons of all ages, abilities, and interests. Community-wide events such as concert series’ and movies in the park will bring friends and families together through music and entertainment. Adding ball fields will allow for expanding our current parks and recreation organized leagues and summer camps to accommodate more registration and participation. In addition, developing the park with all four seasons in mind will allow for year-round programming and give our citizens an outdoor escape regardless of the weather. From competitive pickleball to snowshoeing, and from children’s play areas to music and beer gardens, Campus Park will have something for everyone in any season.
Construction will begin in the spring and continue into the summer of 2022. Once complete, Campus Park will be a community asset, a place for all community members to gather and complete the vision for a true civic campus over ten years in the making.
We can all agree that park amenities are vital to a healthy community, particularly after the previous year’s challenges. Investing in our parks is the right thing to do!
The Village of Mount Pleasant Strategic Plan 2020-2024 took one year to complete. Beginning in 2018, Village elected and appointed officials as well as employees worked with a consultant to create the vision, mission and values. Three public open houses were held and the citizens were surveyed to create the strategic goals. Each year since 2019, the Village updates its strategies and tactics to stay true to the adopted vision, mission, values and goals. This is the ninth in a series on the Mount Pleasant 2020-2024 Strategic Plan.