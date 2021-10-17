Commentary by Maureen Murphy -- Mount Pleasant’s commitment to the community: Campus Park

One can best describe the 2022 Proposed Village of Mount Pleasant Budget as an investment in our future. For the first time in many years, the Village is committing to fully funding our Park and Open Space Plan, which the Village Board adopted years ago. The first project is the buildout of Campus Park, which satisfies both our Park and Open Space Plan and our Strategic Plan. Campus Park, just southeast of Village Hall, was included in the original vision for a comprehensive Village Civic Campus. In 2017, the Village installed the Phase I improvements to the park, including mowed and paved walking trails; a parking lot; a small shelter; and the Greenwood Playground. The Park has since hosted various events, including pop-up beer gardens, Mount Pleasant Day, and Relay for Life. Earlier this year, the Village continued the Park’s expansion by installing six new pickleball courts at the Park to the excitement of many residents. We have seen constant pickleball activity in Campus Park in the short time the pickleball courts have been open.