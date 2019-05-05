Tony Evers squeaked his way into the governor’s mansion last November in part by tearing into the Trump-Walker trade agenda and its greatest Wisconsin triumph — the landmark Foxconn deal.
When President Trump took office, he set the United States in a completely new direction on trade. He tasked Robert Lighthizer, Peter Navarro, and the rest of his trade team with a specific mandate: hold China to account for the unfair tactics they use to take advantage of us on trade, and bring manufacturing jobs back to the United States.
Emboldened by this clean break with the prior administration’s free trade fundamentalism at the national level, then-Governor Scott Walker set about doing what he could at the state level, and came away with a big win. Foxconn, the Taiwanese manufacturing giant with a massive manufacturing base in mainland China that produces iPhones and many other staples of the high tech economy, agreed to open an LCD screen factory in Wisconsin at the urging of both Governor Walker and President Trump.
As a candidate to succeed Walker, Evers promised to unravel the deal, vowing to “renegotiate” over concerns about tax breaks and environmental concessions that didn’t comport with his agenda.
Sure enough, Walker’s 2017 deal is now in serious jeopardy. With the Evers administration very publicly criticizing Walker’s original deal, Governor Evers announced that, just as he promised on the campaign trail, the deal was being “renegotiated.”
Ironically, that move blew up in his face, immediately drawing a wave of criticism. So Evers turned around and blamed Foxconn, accusing the company of changing the terms of the deal, just as he promised to do on the campaign trail.
Foxconn insists the plans are moving forward, but regardless of who is really to blame, one thing is clear: Evers’ heart is not in this fight.
The governor recently tried to downplay his previous criticism by insisting that he has always been “supportive” of the Foxconn deal, and was merely questioning whether it would actually deliver the 13,000 jobs that the company has promised. He didn’t exactly ooze enthusiasm, though, when he remarked that “it could be less, it could be more, to me it doesn’t matter.”
Evers and the neoliberal free-trade class to which he belongs subscribe to the idea that “in the global economy,” America’s days as a manufacturing giant are history. The well-paid, high-skill manufacturing jobs that traditionally underpinned the American middle class? Those “aren’t coming back,” they claim.
Donald Trump’s administration has exposed this lie for what it is. Under his watch, America is experiencing a historic manufacturing boom fueled by his America First agenda on trade, immigration, deregulation, and pro-growth tax policy. Further proof of his success is the First Quarter GDP growth, which came in at a rate of 3.2 percent, well exceeding the 2.3 percent economists had expected. Reports suggest that part of the reason for the quarterly boom is the declining trade deficit thanks to President Trump’s new trade policies.
Luckily for Wisconsinites, there’s little that state-level politicians like Evers can do to stop this march toward growth, the unfolding Foxconn failure notwithstanding. It would be a shame for Wisconsin to miss out on those 13,000 jobs — even if it’s no big deal to Gov. Evers — but Donald Trump’s policies have created more than five million jobs nationwide in just over two short years.
Trump trade is not a matter of “crony capitalism” or “corporate welfare;” it’s based on ensuring that American workers are able to compete with their foreign counterparts on a level playing field. Trump trade is certainly not about picking winners and losers; it’s about ensuring American workers — and not just multinational executives — reap the benefits of the U.S. economy.
That’s the philosophy that guides American trade policy under President Trump. For further proof, look to Vice President Mike Pence’s pronouncements on the new U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement’s improvements over NAFTA for the American auto industry. By eliminating artificial advantages for Canadian and Mexican auto producers, government officials project that the USMCA will add $34 billion in domestic investment, increase auto parts sales by $23 billion, and support 76,000 new jobs in the first five years after it takes effect — and that’s just in a single industry.
Across the entire economy, the United States International Trade Commission expects the USMCA to add $68.2 billion to GDP and create 176,000 new jobs once it’s enacted.
The jobs that the USMCA brings back could still come in addition to the 13,000 promised in the Foxconn deal.
That’s the kind of growth Wisconsin deserves, unimpeded by a politician who lacks the vision and dedication of Donald Trump when it comes to great trade deals that bring manufacturing jobs back to the hard working men and women throughout Wisconsin.
Now you are publishing articles from coke-head "business expert"(lmfao) tweakers that couldn't even keep a job for a week!?! I'll be sure to laugh extra hard at your pop-ups telling me to pay for this RAG!
