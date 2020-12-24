Commentary by Dottie-Kay Bowersox: Economic interests, protecting public health can seem at odds

The Public Health Department does not make determinations on capacity limits, or any other measure, without looking at our local data and what other research suggests as best practices. Research does suggest that placing indoor capacity limits on public spaces like restaurants, gyms, hotels and grocery stores to just 20 percent, could prevent 87 percent of new infections. Meanwhile, these businesses would lose just 42 percent of their visits, on average. That is according to research from scientists at Stanford and Northwestern (recent article at https://www.nytimes.com/interactive/2020/12/16/opinion/coronavirus-shutdown-strategies.html ).

Businesses also need to realize, that many members of the public are scared—at rightfully so—of this virus. They are losing business to the virus because people aren’t comfortable going out, eating inside a restaurant, or going to a bar. To get through this, we need to continue to take personal responsibility, as individuals, to protect public health and also encourage everyone to get the vaccine when it becomes available. There are no easy decisions when it comes to this virus and there will certainly be long-lasting consequences as well. However, we must remember those consequences include more than 300,000 dead Americans, which includes at least 222 death in the County, and 81 in the City. We must keep that in perspective, especially as we enter the holiday season and think of the impact that has on families who have lost someone.