Commentary by Dottie-Kay Bowersox: Economic interests, protecting public health can seem at odds

City of Racine Public Health Administrator Dottie-Kay Bowersox on Monday released a statement through Shannon Powell, chief of staff and communications director for Mayor Cory Mason, with Powell noting that Bowersox asked that The Journal Times “run her response in full so that the context is not distorted.”
The City of Racine Public Health Department fully understands the economic impacts of COVID-19. Unfortunately, economic interests and protecting public health often can seem at odds with one another. In the national context, both Democratic and Republican Governors around the country are implementing, in some cases for the second or third time, complete shelter at home orders, which include shutting down all in-person dining in restaurants. Here in Wisconsin, unfortunately the lack of a coordinated response to COVID-19 is being driven more by politics than science. We would prefer a statewide, a regional, or even a countywide approach to COVID-19 mitigation, but there simply has just not been the political will to make that happen.
At the same point, people must take personal responsibility for their own actions to stop the spread of COVID-19. Just because a bar or restaurant is open in a neighboring jurisdiction, without restrictions, does not mean it is safe to go there. Just because you can engage in a high-risk activity, which dine-in eating or drinking at a bar is still considered, does not mean you should. City residents should actually feel more comfortable staying inside the City limits, and frequenting an establishment which is abiding by the public health restrictions we have put in place.
The Public Health Department does not make determinations on capacity limits, or any other measure, without looking at our local data and what other research suggests as best practices. Research does suggest that placing indoor capacity limits on public spaces like restaurants, gyms, hotels and grocery stores to just 20 percent, could prevent 87 percent of new infections. Meanwhile, these businesses would lose just 42 percent of their visits, on average. That is according to research from scientists at Stanford and Northwestern (recent article at https://www.nytimes.com/interactive/2020/12/16/opinion/coronavirus-shutdown-strategies.html).
Businesses also need to realize, that many members of the public are scared—at rightfully so—of this virus. They are losing business to the virus because people aren’t comfortable going out, eating inside a restaurant, or going to a bar. To get through this, we need to continue to take personal responsibility, as individuals, to protect public health and also encourage everyone to get the vaccine when it becomes available. There are no easy decisions when it comes to this virus and there will certainly be long-lasting consequences as well. However, we must remember those consequences include more than 300,000 dead Americans, which includes at least 222 death in the County, and 81 in the City. We must keep that in perspective, especially as we enter the holiday season and think of the impact that has on families who have lost someone.