Commentary by Ald. Henry Perez: In Racine, we are trampling the Constitution

The Safer at Home Order and the Racine order are important, but let us not infringe on people’s rights, either. How is it that the city can have different rules for different organizations and close different shops with no redress available?

This has been extremely difficult for our businesses, since the order only applied to the city and some local towns or villages. I know of several businesses that had to close because of the arbitrary regulations and will not be returning to our city. This is a tragedy. The Downtown area where most businesses are located needs to be the gem in our community. Now we will most likely see more empty shops again.

The court ruled against the city, and the city turned around and passed an ordinance that appears to be an end-around to the court’s decision. Their announcement for a special City Council meeting was announced on a Sunday afternoon, 24 hours and some minutes, to be able to technically comply with the law. There was no public comment and some shaming for those did not agree.

This is not good government, nor does it appear to be transparent, as we agreed it should be when the mayor’s term began.