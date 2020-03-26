Commander of the 128th Air Refueling Wing relieved of duties by adjutant general

MILWAUKEE — The commander of the Wisconsin Air National Guard's 128th Air Refueling Wing has been relieved of his duties due to loss of confidence, the state adjutant general announced Thursday.

A press statement released by Maj. Gen. Paul E. Knapp, Wisconsin’s adjutant general, said he relieved Col. James V. Lock of his duties as commander of the 128th Air Refueling Wing, which is based at Gen. Mitchell International Airport, due to "lost confidence in his ability to command."

The release stated that the decision was based on issues concerning command climate, poor judgement and alleged misconduct.

“A decision like this is never easy to make, but it is the right thing to do and is in the best interest of the organization,” Knapp said. “The men and women that make up the 128th Air Refueling Wing are exceptional at what they do, and they deserve the type of leadership that will meet the unique needs and challenges of our state and federal missions.”

A commander-directed investigation will further investigate the matter, the statement read.

Col. Shawn Gaffney, who currently serves as the vice wing commander at the 128th, will act as interim commander of the 128th Air Refueling Wing until a new commander is selected, the Guard stated.

